Lohan Ratwatte and wife further remanded

December 2, 2024   12:05 pm

Former Minister Lohan Ratwatte and his wife have been further remanded until December 6, by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (02).

Former Minister Lohan Ratwatte and his wife Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, who were arrested over the charges of using a luxury car illegally imported and assembled in Sri Lanka, had previously been remanded in custody until today (December 02) by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.

Police had found the luxury car in question during an inspection carried out based on information received by the police headquarters regarding a luxury car without number plates at a three-storied house in the Embuldeniya area in Mirihana, belonging to Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, the wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

During the investigation, both Ratwatte and his wife had explained to the police that his mother-in-law resides in the said house. They had claimed that the car had been brought there several weeks ago by Ratwatte’s private secretary, who was recently found dead with gunshot injuries in the Katugastota area of Kandy.

On November 11, the Court of Appeal had fixed the consideration of a petition filed by former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte requesting him to be released on bail, for November 19.

The judge bench had ordered the petitioning party to issue notices to the respondents of the petition including the Inspector General of Police to present facts before the court.

