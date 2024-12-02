Two monks and hotel owner arrested for stealing ancient Buddha statue

Two monks and hotel owner arrested for stealing ancient Buddha statue

December 2, 2024   12:51 pm

Police have arrested two Buddhist monks and a hotel owner in connection with the theft of an ancient metal Buddha statue with a dragon canopy, valued at over Rs. 20 million. 

The statue was stolen from the Karahampitigoda Khettarama Purana Viharaya, a temple affiliated with the historic Devanagala Rajamaha Viharaya in Mawanella, the police said. 

The Chief Incumbent of the Devanagala Rajamaha Viharaya, Ven. Medirigiriye Punnasara Thero, had filed a complaint with the Mawanella Police, reporting the theft. Acting on the complaint, Senior DIG of Sabaragamuwa Province Sanjeewa Dharmaratne tasked the Kegalle Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau with leading the investigation.  

The investigation had revealed that the theft was orchestrated by a 28-year-old monk from a temple in Kimbulwilawatta, Dompe. He was assisted by a monk from Mahaiyawa, Kandy, and the owner of a tourist hotel in Gannoruwa, Peradeniya, according to police. 

Two vehicles used in the theft have also been seized by police. All three suspects will be presented before the Mawanella Magistrate’s Court, the police mentioned.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Cyclone 'FENGAL' leaves part of Southern India inundated; schools, unis shutdown (English)

Cyclone 'FENGAL' leaves part of Southern India inundated; schools, unis shutdown (English)

Four arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations, disturbing public peace

Four arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations, disturbing public peace

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka stands with the Palestinian people -Opposition Leader (English)

Sri Lanka stands with the Palestinian people -Opposition Leader (English)

Mogo media academy enrols first intake for animation, game development (English)

Mogo media academy enrols first intake for animation, game development (English)