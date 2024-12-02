Two monks and hotel owner arrested for stealing ancient Buddha statue

Police have arrested two Buddhist monks and a hotel owner in connection with the theft of an ancient metal Buddha statue with a dragon canopy, valued at over Rs. 20 million.

The statue was stolen from the Karahampitigoda Khettarama Purana Viharaya, a temple affiliated with the historic Devanagala Rajamaha Viharaya in Mawanella, the police said.

The Chief Incumbent of the Devanagala Rajamaha Viharaya, Ven. Medirigiriye Punnasara Thero, had filed a complaint with the Mawanella Police, reporting the theft. Acting on the complaint, Senior DIG of Sabaragamuwa Province Sanjeewa Dharmaratne tasked the Kegalle Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau with leading the investigation.

The investigation had revealed that the theft was orchestrated by a 28-year-old monk from a temple in Kimbulwilawatta, Dompe. He was assisted by a monk from Mahaiyawa, Kandy, and the owner of a tourist hotel in Gannoruwa, Peradeniya, according to police.

Two vehicles used in the theft have also been seized by police. All three suspects will be presented before the Mawanella Magistrate’s Court, the police mentioned.