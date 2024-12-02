Suspect arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaviru celebrations granted bail

Suspect arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaviru celebrations granted bail

December 2, 2024   03:06 pm

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to Kelum Harshana, who was arrested for allegedly promoting the LTTE ‘Mahaviru’ celebrations.

Commenting to the media following the trial, Attorney-at-Law Manoj Gamage stated that the court granted bail to the suspect on the grounds that the charges did not demonstrate the promotion of terrorism.

On November 30, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested three individuals in connection with causing public disturbance by promoting LTTE ‘Mahaviru’ celebrations. 

The arrested suspects, aged 28, 35, and 45, are from Maradana, Chunnakam and Baddegama areas, the police said.

They were accused of sharing images and video clips of Velupillai Prabhakaran, the leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which is a proscribed organization in Sri Lanka, through a Facebook account.

Additionally, they were also accused of circulating old video clips from previous LTTE ‘Mahaviru’ celebrations, misrepresenting them as current events.

The arrests were made under Section 120 of the Penal Code and Section 27 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act No. 48 of 1978, for allegedly inciting public unrest and promoting the activities of a proscribed organization through misleading social media posts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Cyclone 'FENGAL' leaves part of Southern India inundated; schools, unis shutdown (English)

Cyclone 'FENGAL' leaves part of Southern India inundated; schools, unis shutdown (English)

Four arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations, disturbing public peace

Four arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations, disturbing public peace

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka stands with the Palestinian people -Opposition Leader (English)

Sri Lanka stands with the Palestinian people -Opposition Leader (English)

Mogo media academy enrols first intake for animation, game development (English)

Mogo media academy enrols first intake for animation, game development (English)