Suspect arrested for promoting LTTE Mahaviru celebrations granted bail

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to Kelum Harshana, who was arrested for allegedly promoting the LTTE ‘Mahaviru’ celebrations.

Commenting to the media following the trial, Attorney-at-Law Manoj Gamage stated that the court granted bail to the suspect on the grounds that the charges did not demonstrate the promotion of terrorism.

On November 30, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested three individuals in connection with causing public disturbance by promoting LTTE ‘Mahaviru’ celebrations.

The arrested suspects, aged 28, 35, and 45, are from Maradana, Chunnakam and Baddegama areas, the police said.

They were accused of sharing images and video clips of Velupillai Prabhakaran, the leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which is a proscribed organization in Sri Lanka, through a Facebook account.

Additionally, they were also accused of circulating old video clips from previous LTTE ‘Mahaviru’ celebrations, misrepresenting them as current events.

The arrests were made under Section 120 of the Penal Code and Section 27 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act No. 48 of 1978, for allegedly inciting public unrest and promoting the activities of a proscribed organization through misleading social media posts.