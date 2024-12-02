Three cops injured as development officers protest turns violent

Three police officers have been injured and hospitalised following the tense situation during a protest in front of the Ministry of Education at Isurupaya, Battaramulla this afternoon (02).

Accordingly, a Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) and two constables have been injured during the tense situation that prevailed as the police attempted to disperse a group of Development Officers who were protesting in front of the Ministry of Education.

Meanwhile, one of the injured police officers has been transferred to the ICU for further treatment, Ada Derana reporter said.

It was reported that four protesters have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Development Officers had engaged in the demonstration demanding that they be made permanent in the teaching service.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kottawa - Borella Road (174 bus route) was completely blocked for traffic in front of the Ministry of Education due to the protest by Development Officers.