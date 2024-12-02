2024 General Election: Deadline to submit candidates expense reports

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit candidates expense reports

December 2, 2024   04:09 pm

The Election Commission says that candidates who contested in the 2024 General Election, along with the secretaries of the parties they represented and the leaders of the independent groups, are required to submit their expense reports by December 06, 2024.

In a statement, the commission said that the reports should be prepared separately and submitted to the respective District Returning Officer in the districts where the candidates contested, on or before midnight, December 6.

The election regulatory body also stated that candidates on the National Lists must submit their income and expenditure reports to the commission.

To facilitate this process, arrangements have also been made to set up special units in all districts to accept the income and expenditure reports, the election commission added.

These units will remain opened until 6.00 p.m. on regular working days and until midnight on December 06, allowing candidates, party secretaries, leaders of independent groups, and National List candidates to submit their expense reports.

The Election Commission further emphasized that failing to submit the required reports on or before the deadline will be considered a violation under the Regulation of Election Expenditure Act, and legal action will be taken against them.

