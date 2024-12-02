2024 O/L exam application deadline extended

The deadline for accepting applications for the 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination has been extended until December 10, 2024, the Department of Examinations announced.

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara stated that this decision was made in view of the recent adverse weather conditions that affected communities across the island.

Initially, the relevant applications were called online from November 05 to November 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, the department highlighted that only applications sent online, via its official websites - www.doenets.lk or www.onlineexams.gov.lk/eic will be accepted.

Accordingly, all school applicants must submit their exam applications through their school principals while private applicants are allowed to apply for the examination personally by them.

Any inquiries regarding the submission of applications can be made through hotline 1911 or contact numbers 0112784208/ 0112784537/ 0112785922 or email address: gceolexamsl@gmail.com