Police seek public assistance to trace suspect in ATM fraud

Sri Lanka Police is seeking public assistance in apprehending a suspect linked to withdrawal of a large sum of money from a stolen ATM card.

Bandaragama Police had launched an investigation into an incident involving the misappropriation of Rs. 200,000 using a stolen ATM card in the Bandaragama area on August 21.

After reviewing the CCTV footage of the cameras installed near the ATM machine in Bandaragama where the theft occurred, the suspect has been identified.

Accordingly, any information regarding the relevant suspect is requested to be provided through the following contact numbers:

01. OIC – Bandaragama Police Station – 071 - 859 1681

02. Bandaragama Criminal Investigation Division – 071 859 4267

The image of the suspect is attached below;