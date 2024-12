President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has officially appointed K.D.R. Olga as the Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The appointment letter was formally presented to Ms. Olga by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake today (02) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

--PMD