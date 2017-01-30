Back to Top

Ad

Lead Story

CJ clarifies need for legislation that may directly benefit masses

CJ clarifies need for legislation that may directly benefit masses

Chief Justice of Sri Lanka Justice K Sripavan has expressed the need for legislation that may directly benefit the masses and all those approaching the courts in quest of justice. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 29, 2017  8:23 am

Hot News

New Constitution would bring a federal solution - NFF

New Constitution would bring a federal solution - NFF

President Maithripala Sirisena is likely faking the fact that he maintains an anti-UNP policy, the National Freedom Front (NFF) charged on Sunday. MORE...

video (0)Comments | January 29, 2017  8:06 pm

Two foreigners, one local arrested for illegal fishing

Two foreigners, one local arrested for illegal fishing

Coast Guard personnel have arrested two foreign and one local fisherman who engaged in illegal fishing practices by means of unlawful fishing gear in the sea area of Kosgoda. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 29, 2017  5:04 pm

One killed, three injured in head-on collision in Kotadeniyawa

One killed, three injured in head-on collision in Kotadeniyawa

One person was killed and three others injured after two motorbikes collided head on in Kotadeniyawa on Sunday, police said. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 29, 2017  4:09 pm

Two Sri Lankans caught smuggling US dollars out of Mumbai airport

Two Sri Lankans caught smuggling US dollars out of Mumbai airport

Two Sri Lankans have been caught by the customs department from Mumbai airport while they were trying to smuggle out US dollars to Colombo. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 29, 2017  3:56 pm

Cannabis plantation raided in Katharagama

Cannabis plantation raided in Katharagama

On receipt of intelligence tip-off, the Coast Guard personnel attached to the Coast Guard Station Kirinda in coordination with Police Special Task Force Katharagama, during a search carried out in the general area of Thanamalwila, have managed to apprehend a person with 26.5 kg of venison. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 29, 2017  2:09 pm

FCID’s ASP promoted to SP

FCID’s ASP promoted to SP

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) M.D.P. Dayaratna of the Financial Crime Investigation Division (FICD) has been promoted to the rank of Superintend of Police (SP). MORE...

(0)Comments | January 29, 2017  1:08 pm

Worker killed after Bogala mine collapse

Worker killed after Bogala mine collapse

A worker at the Bogala Graphite mine has been killed due to a mine collapse, a spokesperson said. MORE...

video (0)Comments | January 29, 2017  12:06 pm

Boat carrying 28 Chinese tourists reported missing off Malaysia

Boat carrying 28 Chinese tourists reported missing off Malaysia

A boat carrying 31 people, including 28 Chinese tourists, is missing off the coast of Borneo, Malaysian maritime authorities said on Sunday. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 29, 2017  11:11 am

No action against pro-government politicians - Namal

No action against pro-government politicians - Namal

Hambantota district MP Namal Rajapaksa has slammed the police over its frailer to take action against pro-government politicians though it possesses enough evidence to charge them. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 29, 2017  10:59 am

Trump executive order: US judge temporarily halts deportations

Trump executive order: US judge temporarily halts deportations

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees under an executive order from President Trump. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 29, 2017  10:28 am

Two cops arrested for abusing a Russian woman

Two cops arrested for abusing a Russian woman

Two police constables attached to the Ministerial Security Division have been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a Russian woman, police confirmed on Sunday. MORE...

video (0)Comments | January 29, 2017  8:47 am

Met. Department predicts thunder showers

Met. Department predicts thunder showers

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 29, 2017  8:14 am

Indian companies keen to rebuild Sri Lanka’s north

Indian companies keen to rebuild Sri Lanka’s north

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) will explore the “virgin market” in Jaffna, located in Sri Lanka’s Tamil-majority Northern Province, for possible business collaborations and to help commercially rebuild the former war-zone, a representative of the trade body said. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 29, 2017  12:04 am

Sarath Fonseka invites Gotabaya to join politics

Sarath Fonseka invites Gotabaya to join politics

Sri Lanka former army chief Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says that he inviting former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa to enter into mainstream politics. MORE..

video (0)Comments | January 28, 2017  6:35 pm

43 Chief Inspectors promoted to rank of ASP

43 Chief Inspectors promoted to rank of ASP

Forty-three Chief Inspectors of Police have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). MORE..

(0)Comments | January 28, 2017  6:26 pm
More Hot News

Sports

Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win 18th Grand Slam title

Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win 18th Grand Slam title

Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and first for five years with a thrilling five-set victory over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final.

(0)Comments | January 29, 2017  6:12 pm

Sri Lanka wins Tri-Nations Under-19 Tournament

Sri Lanka wins Tri-Nations Under-19 Tournament

Sri Lanka under-19 cricket team beat South Africa under-19 by 77 runs at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday in the final match for the 2016/17 Tri-Nations Under-19 Tournament. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 28, 2017  10:39 pm

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets

Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each to set up a comfortable eight-wicket win for South Africa in the first ODI at St George’s Park on Saturday. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 28, 2017  9:46 pm

Sri Lanka bundled out for 181

Sri Lanka bundled out for 181

Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir ripped through the Sri Lankan batting line up the visitor’s were skittled out for 181 runs in the first one-day international (ODI) against South Africa at Port Elizabeth. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 28, 2017  5:28 pm

Serena Williams defeats sister Venus in final to win 23rd grand slam singles title

Serena Williams defeats sister Venus in final to win 23rd grand slam singles title

Serena Williams has captured her 23rd major singles title with a straight-sets defeat of her sister Venus in the women’s Australian Open final on Rod Laver Arena. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 28, 2017  4:45 pm
Proteas ask Sri Lanka to bat in 1st ODI
Bernie Ecclestone “dismissed” as boss of Formula 1
Sri Lanka claim T20 series win
Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka in ODI series, uncapped duo called up
India, Pakistan & SA to play four-nation series in Sri Lanka
More Sports News

Entertainment

Michael Jackson ‘was murdered’, claims daughter Paris

Michael Jackson ‘was murdered’, claims daughter Paris

Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered and that “everybody in the family knows it”. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 25, 2017  12:25 pm

A Dog’s Purpose premiere cancelled after leaked video of stunt dog ‘in distress’

A Dog’s Purpose premiere cancelled after leaked video of stunt dog ‘in distress’

The world premiere of A Dog’s Purpose, Universal’s new canine adventure, has been cancelled following the emergence of a video that appears to show a stunt dog in distress on the film’s set. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 20, 2017  06:20 pm

James Cameron producing documentary series on history of science fiction

James Cameron producing documentary series on history of science fiction

The man behind some of the finest sci-fi films of all time is going to delve into the history of the genre itself. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 17, 2017  04:31 pm

Parakrama Niriella to open Bahuroopi theatre festival

Parakrama Niriella to open Bahuroopi theatre festival

Veteran Sri Lankan dramatist and theater director, Parakrama Niriella, will inaugurate Bahuroopi international theatre festival which will start on January 13 in Mysore, India. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 10, 2017  03:27 pm
More Entertainment News

Video of the Day

Two cops arrested for abusing a Russian woman

Top Picture Story

The Voice

Technology

Astounding metallic hydrogen discovery ‘a Holy Grail moment’

Astounding metallic hydrogen discovery ‘a Holy Grail moment’

What was once theory is now reality after a pair of scientists, 80 years after it was first suggested, successfully turned hydrogen into metal. For fuels, superconductors and more materials, this is a turning point. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 27, 2017  03:14 pm

Microsoft victory in overseas email seizure case is upheld

Microsoft victory in overseas email seizure case is upheld

An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 25, 2017  03:48 pm

Red Hat brings the ‘Power’ of open source to Sri Lanka

Red Hat brings the ‘Power’ of open source to Sri Lanka

Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, hosted a half-day technology event in Colombo at Hotel Cinnamon Lakeside on Wednesday. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 19, 2017  04:13 pm

Zuckerberg due in court over VR ‘heist’

Zuckerberg due in court over VR ‘heist’

Mark Zuckerberg is expected to appear in a Dallas court on Tuesday to defend his company over claims it stole virtual reality technology. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 17, 2017  04:20 pm
More Tech News

Poll

Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero’s decision to remain independent in Parliament?
Right
Wrong

View results
Adaderana

Latest TV News Bulletin

Video Story

Pulse
adaderana
adaderana
adaderana
Exchange Rates
9.30 a.m.
2017-01-26
Exchange Rates
Indicative Rate

Country

Buying

Selling
USA
U.S.Dollar 		148.4900 152.2400
UK
Sterling Pound 		186.9400 193.3300
Europe
Euro 		158.7500 164.8000
Switzerland
Swiss Franc 		147.7400 153.6500
Canada
Canadian Dollar 		112.9900 117.4600
Australia
Australian Dollar 		111.4100 116.4300
Singapore
Singapore Dollar 		104.5700 108.4100
Japan
Japanese Yen 		1.3040 1.3533

Country

Currency

Rate
Bahrain Dinar 398.5290
Kuwait Dinar 492.7018
Oman Rial 390.2531
Qatar Riyal 41.2620
Saudi Arabia Riyal 40.0638
UAE Dirham 40.9076
Ad