Back to Top

Ad

Lead Story

Sri Lankan travelers affected by Trump’s ban?

Sri Lankan travelers affected by Trump’s ban?

In the chaotic aftermath of U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban, news has emerged that 71 individuals from 20 countries including Sri Lanka – which was not on the U.S. travel blacklist – were detained Tuesday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  4:33 pm

Hot News

Footage emerges of Trump aide telling journalist ‘get out of my country’

Footage emerges of Trump aide telling journalist ‘get out of my country’

Footage of a Spanish-language journalist being told to ‘get out of my country’ at a Trump campaign press conference has re-emerged. MORE..

(0)Comments | 4 hours ago

No reason to be surprised by SAITM verdict - Bimal

No reason to be surprised by SAITM verdict - Bimal

JVP Parliamentarian Bimal Rathnayake says that there is no reason to be surprised by the verdict delivered by court regarding the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) and that both the plaintiff and respondents in the case accept the private medical college in Malabe. MORE..

video (0)Comments | 7 hours ago

MR to back Joint Opposition at LG polls

MR to back Joint Opposition at LG polls

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says he will support the Joint Opposition at the upcoming Local Government elections and not the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP). MORE..

video (0)Comments | 7 hours ago

Delimitation committee chairman has become an actor - Faiszer

Delimitation committee chairman has become an actor - Faiszer

Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faiszer Mustapha says that the Chairman appointed by him to the Delimitation Appeals Committee has ultimately ended up becoming an “actor”. MORE..

video (0)Comments | 8 hours ago

Astrologer Vijitha Rohana granted bail

Astrologer Vijitha Rohana granted bail

Astrologer Vijitha Rohana Wijemuni, who was arrested for allegedly misleading the public by making false predictions, has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court. MORE..

video | February 1, 2017  3:12 pm

Sri Lankan to be investigated over accident in Solomon Islands

Sri Lankan to be investigated over accident in Solomon Islands

Solomon Island Police have been urged to investigate a Sri Lankan, who was allegedly involved in an accident at the Mendana Avenue in Honiaraon the night of Saturday October 29, 2016. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  2:46 pm

Tear gas and water cannon against protesting port employees

Tear gas and water cannon against protesting port employees

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesting harbour employees at the Lotus Road in Colombo. MORE..

video (0)Comments | February 1, 2017  1:43 pm

Four Lankan fishermen among seven held for smuggling narcotics

Four Lankan fishermen among seven held for smuggling narcotics

Seven persons – four Sri Lankan fishermen and three from Tamil Nadu – were arrested by the sleuths of Customs Preventive Division in Thoothukudi in connection with narcotics smuggling, sources said. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  12:47 pm

Missing trade union activist found in Ingiriya

Missing trade union activist found in Ingiriya

The trade union activist, who was reported missing for the past three days due to allegedly being abducted by a group of individual, has been discovered after he was dropped off by a van in the Ingiriya area. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  11:42 am

Thirteen arrested for engaging in illegal fishing

Thirteen arrested for engaging in illegal fishing

Thirteen Sri Lankan fishermen have been arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing practices without valid license in the sea area of Akurala. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  11:04 am

Four more men accused of smuggling 72 Sri Lankans into Canada go on trial

Four more men accused of smuggling 72 Sri Lankans into Canada go on trial

Less than a week after four men accused in a human smuggling case involving Tamil migrants walked free, four more men charged in a similar case saw their trial open in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  8:28 am

Electricity consumers to be paid interest on security deposits

Electricity consumers to be paid interest on security deposits

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the electricity sector regulator has issued guidelines to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Lanka Electricity Company (LECO) to pay an interest on security deposit of electricity consumers which CEB and LECO receive when providing an electricity connection. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  8:23 am

Five members of Jaffna motorcycle gang arrested

Five members of Jaffna motorcycle gang arrested

Police have arrested five suspected members of the motorcycle gang responsible for attacking several individuals using sharp objects and torching a shop in Jaffna. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  7:51 am

Divulapitiya alleged sand mining racket: engineer transferred

Divulapitiya alleged sand mining racket: engineer transferred

The Excavation Engineer of the Gampaha district has been transferred with immediate effect until the probe in connection to the alleged sand mining racket in Divulapitiya is concluded, Chairman of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau Dr. Kithsiri Dissanayake said. MORE..

video (0)Comments | January 31, 2017  10:45 pm

Astrologer Vijitha Rohana arrested by CID

Astrologer Vijitha Rohana arrested by CID

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested Astrologer Vijitha Rohana Wijemuni. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 31, 2017  6:09 pm
More Hot News

Sports

Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 121 runs

Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 121 runs

In the end, it was a comfortable second ODI win for the Proteas as they defeated Sri Lanka by 121 runs in Durban on Wednesday night. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 2, 2017  12:51 am

Du Plessis, Miller tons power SA to 307/6

Du Plessis, Miller tons power SA to 307/6

Led by a masterful century by Faf du Plessis as well as typical bludgeoning knock by David Miller, the Proteas posted a daunting 307/6 in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead in Durban. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  9:42 pm

Sri Lanka opt to bowl first in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka opt to bowl first in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd one-day international against South Africa at Durban. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  5:01 pm

Mohun Bagan AC face Colombo FC in AFC Cup preliminary stage

Mohun Bagan AC face Colombo FC in AFC Cup preliminary stage

India’s Mohun Bagan AC will take on Sri Lankan champions Colombo FC in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup preliminary stage match in Colombo on Tuesday. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 31, 2017  1:08 pm

Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win 18th Grand Slam title

Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win 18th Grand Slam title

Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and first for five years with a thrilling five-set victory over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final.

(0)Comments | January 29, 2017  6:12 pm
Sri Lanka wins Tri-Nations Under-19 Tournament
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets
Sri Lanka bundled out for 181
Serena Williams defeats sister Venus in final to win 23rd grand slam singles title
Proteas ask Sri Lanka to bat in 1st ODI
More Sports News

Entertainment

‘Burning Birds’ (Davena Vihagun): Film Review

‘Burning Birds’ (Davena Vihagun): Film Review

Sanjeewa Pushpakumara’s drama, about a poor Sri Lankan villager’s struggle for her family’s survival after her husband’s death, bows at Rotterdam after its appearances in Busan and Tokyo. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  03:16 pm

French beauty crowned Miss Universe, first since 1953

French beauty crowned Miss Universe, first since 1953

France won its first Miss Universe crown in 64 years on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle where finalists spoke out on the refugee crisis and other hot-button global issues. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 31, 2017  01:14 pm

Michael Jackson ‘was murdered’, claims daughter Paris

Michael Jackson ‘was murdered’, claims daughter Paris

Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered and that “everybody in the family knows it”. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 25, 2017  12:25 pm

A Dog’s Purpose premiere cancelled after leaked video of stunt dog ‘in distress’

A Dog’s Purpose premiere cancelled after leaked video of stunt dog ‘in distress’

The world premiere of A Dog’s Purpose, Universal’s new canine adventure, has been cancelled following the emergence of a video that appears to show a stunt dog in distress on the film’s set. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 20, 2017  06:20 pm
More Entertainment News

Video of the Day

Tear gas and water cannon against protesting port employees (English)

Top Picture Story

The Voice

Technology

Google employees rally against Trump’s immigration ban

Google employees rally against Trump’s immigration ban

Over 2,000 Google employees rallied against President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans immigration from seven majority Muslim countries today. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 31, 2017  01:49 pm

Astounding metallic hydrogen discovery ‘a Holy Grail moment’

Astounding metallic hydrogen discovery ‘a Holy Grail moment’

What was once theory is now reality after a pair of scientists, 80 years after it was first suggested, successfully turned hydrogen into metal. For fuels, superconductors and more materials, this is a turning point. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 27, 2017  03:14 pm

Microsoft victory in overseas email seizure case is upheld

Microsoft victory in overseas email seizure case is upheld

An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 25, 2017  03:48 pm

Red Hat brings the ‘Power’ of open source to Sri Lanka

Red Hat brings the ‘Power’ of open source to Sri Lanka

Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, hosted a half-day technology event in Colombo at Hotel Cinnamon Lakeside on Wednesday. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 19, 2017  04:13 pm
More Tech News

Poll

Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero’s decision to remain independent in Parliament?
Right
Wrong

View results
Adaderana

Latest TV News Bulletin

Video Story

Pulse
adaderana
adaderana
adaderana
Exchange Rates
9.30 a.m.
2017-02-01
Exchange Rates
Indicative Rate

Country

Buying

Selling
USA
U.S.Dollar 		148.6100 152.3400
UK
Sterling Pound 		186.1200 192.4400
Europe
Euro 		159.4000 165.4700
Switzerland
Swiss Franc 		149.0900 155.0000
Canada
Canadian Dollar 		112.9800 117.4400
Australia
Australian Dollar 		111.3100 116.2900
Singapore
Singapore Dollar 		104.7200 108.5600
Japan
Japanese Yen 		1.3083 1.3576

Country

Currency

Rate
Bahrain Dinar 398.7601
Kuwait Dinar 492.7060
Oman Rial 390.4586
Qatar Riyal 41.2832
Saudi Arabia Riyal 40.0828
UAE Dirham 40.9292
Ad