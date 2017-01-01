Back to Top
The minister of Finance Mr Ravi Karunanayake assuring sustained economic development in the New Year said he was delighted to announce the introduction of a bonanza for all school children from 2017. MORE...
Several spells of light showers will occur at several places in the Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district. MORE...
At least 39 people, including 16 foreigners, have died in an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey’s interior minister has said. MORE...
The year 2017 dawns with new hopes of prosperity, coexistence and reconciliation in our hearts. The twenty two million people of Sri Lanka look forward to an era of sustainability with a determination to alleviate poverty in all its forms, the President said in his New Year message. MORE...
The New Year dawns as the Government of Good Governance marks two years in office. During these two years, we have achieved many milestones, the Prime Minister said in his New Year message. MORE...
Expressway toll fee has been reduced by Rs 50 from 9 pm to 5 am from today as per the 2017 Budget proposals, the Road Development Authority says.
Final rites of Former Prime Minister Rathnasiri Wickremenayake took place this evening at Public Grounds, Horana with full state patronage. MORE..
Sri Lanka Navy personnel have arrested four persons for the possession of 10 kg of ‘Kerala Ganja’ at two separate locations, on receipt of intelligence information. MORE..
Members of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) who are currently holding ministerial portfolios in the unity government are slated to meet on Monday (January 2) in what will be a crucial discussion under the prevailing situation, political sources told Ada Derana. MORE..
Outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was in an emotional and jovial mood on the last day of his term Friday, as he bid farewell to colleagues and staff. MORE..
Secretaries to the Ministries of Fisheries of Sri Lanka and India met in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the fishing issue bedeviling relations between the two countries. MORE..
A doctor has reportedly been injured following a knife attack at a private hospital in Colombo. MORE..
Sri Lanka Navy arrested 10 local fishermen who engaged in illegal fishing practices using unauthorized nets, at two separate locations. MORE..
The general amnesty extended to tri forces deserters is scheduled to end at midnight today (December 31), the Defence Ministry said. MORE..
The Ramanathapuram magistrate court has ordered the ‘immediate’ production of three Sri Lankan Tamil fishermen who were lodged in judicial custody in Puzhal central prison, in the court as the accused could not be produced through video conferencing due to technical problem. MORE..
The Sri Lankan rupee fell 3.9 percent in 2016, with the spot currency reference rate hitting a record low on Friday, as higher imports and private sector credit as well as lower export earnings weighed on the currency throughout the year. MORE..
South Africa’s bowlers needed a little more than an hour of the final day’s play to dismiss Sri Lanka for 281 in their second innings and claim a 206-run victory in the first test on Friday. MORE..
South Africa declared its second innings on 406-6 less than an hour into Day 4 of the first cricket test against Sri Lanka on Thursday, with captain Faf du Plessis deciding a lead of 487 runs was enough to now press for victory. MORE..
South Africa managed to take a 81-run lead in the first Test against Sri Lanka after they bowled the visitors out for 205. MORE..
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s Euro 2016-winning coach Fernando Santos scooped the top prizes at the seventh edition of the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Tuesday. MORE..
Suranga Lakmal wrapped up his maiden Test-match five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka wrapped up South Africa’s innings in 8.5 overs on the second morning. Resuming on 267 for 6, South Africa were bowled out for 286, Nuwan Pradeep ending the innings by bowling Quinton de Kock with an inswinging yorker from around the wicket.
Serena Williams has used the social media platform Reddit to announce that she is engaged to its co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. MORE...
Move over, 1959. Step aside, 1970. When it comes to the deaths of musical icons, 2016 may be the worst year ever. MORE..
Singer George Michael has died at his home at the age of 53. MORE...
Winning a Pulitzer Prize and a clutch of Tony Awards in a single one year would be enough for anyone. Not Lin-Manuel Miranda. Not in 2016. MORE..
Crytek have had a turbulent year, but with the news that Turkish government will be investing a massive $500 million into the German developer, something Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım announced on December 24, without naming Crytek. MORE...
OurMine is up to its old tricks again, with an attack on Netflix’s official U.S. Twitter account. MORE..
Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook was one of a batch of top tech executives who met with president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. MORE..
People in India, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries can now go berserk over catching Pokémon characters in their neighbourhoods. MORE..
|
Country
|
Buying
|
Selling
|
USA
U.S.Dollar
|147.9200
|151.6900
|
UK
Sterling Pound
|181.0500
|187.3000
|
Europe
Euro
|153.8800
|159.8400
|
Switzerland
Swiss Franc
|143.0700
|148.8000
|
Canada
Canadian Dollar
|108.3500
|112.6900
|
Australia
Australian Dollar
|105.5200
|110.3700
|
Singapore
Singapore Dollar
|101.6800
|105.4500
|
Japan
Japanese Yen
|1.2511
|1.2990
|
Country
|
Currency
|
Rate
|Bahrain
|Dinar
|396.5517
|Kuwait
|Dinar
|488.3227
|Oman
|Rial
|388.3117
|Qatar
|Riyal
|41.0568
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyal
|39.8544
|UAE
|Dirham
|40.7046