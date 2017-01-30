Back to Top
Lead Story
Chief Justice of Sri Lanka Justice K Sripavan has expressed the need for legislation that may directly benefit the masses and all those approaching the courts in quest of justice. MORE...
Hot News
President Maithripala Sirisena is likely faking the fact that he maintains an anti-UNP policy, the National Freedom Front (NFF) charged on Sunday. MORE...
Coast Guard personnel have arrested two foreign and one local fisherman who engaged in illegal fishing practices by means of unlawful fishing gear in the sea area of Kosgoda. MORE...
One person was killed and three others injured after two motorbikes collided head on in Kotadeniyawa on Sunday, police said. MORE...
Two Sri Lankans have been caught by the customs department from Mumbai airport while they were trying to smuggle out US dollars to Colombo. MORE...
On receipt of intelligence tip-off, the Coast Guard personnel attached to the Coast Guard Station Kirinda in coordination with Police Special Task Force Katharagama, during a search carried out in the general area of Thanamalwila, have managed to apprehend a person with 26.5 kg of venison. MORE...
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) M.D.P. Dayaratna of the Financial Crime Investigation Division (FICD) has been promoted to the rank of Superintend of Police (SP). MORE...
A worker at the Bogala Graphite mine has been killed due to a mine collapse, a spokesperson said. MORE...
A boat carrying 31 people, including 28 Chinese tourists, is missing off the coast of Borneo, Malaysian maritime authorities said on Sunday. MORE...
Hambantota district MP Namal Rajapaksa has slammed the police over its frailer to take action against pro-government politicians though it possesses enough evidence to charge them. MORE...
A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees under an executive order from President Trump. MORE...
Two police constables attached to the Ministerial Security Division have been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a Russian woman, police confirmed on Sunday. MORE...
Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-central, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district. MORE...
The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) will explore the “virgin market” in Jaffna, located in Sri Lanka’s Tamil-majority Northern Province, for possible business collaborations and to help commercially rebuild the former war-zone, a representative of the trade body said. MORE..
Sri Lanka former army chief Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says that he inviting former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa to enter into mainstream politics. MORE..
Forty-three Chief Inspectors of Police have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). MORE..
Sports
Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and first for five years with a thrilling five-set victory over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final.
Sri Lanka under-19 cricket team beat South Africa under-19 by 77 runs at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday in the final match for the 2016/17 Tri-Nations Under-19 Tournament. MORE..
Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each to set up a comfortable eight-wicket win for South Africa in the first ODI at St George’s Park on Saturday. MORE..
Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir ripped through the Sri Lankan batting line up the visitor’s were skittled out for 181 runs in the first one-day international (ODI) against South Africa at Port Elizabeth. MORE..
Serena Williams has captured her 23rd major singles title with a straight-sets defeat of her sister Venus in the women’s Australian Open final on Rod Laver Arena. MORE..
Entertainment
Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered and that “everybody in the family knows it”. MORE..
The world premiere of A Dog’s Purpose, Universal’s new canine adventure, has been cancelled following the emergence of a video that appears to show a stunt dog in distress on the film’s set. MORE..
The man behind some of the finest sci-fi films of all time is going to delve into the history of the genre itself. MORE..
Veteran Sri Lankan dramatist and theater director, Parakrama Niriella, will inaugurate Bahuroopi international theatre festival which will start on January 13 in Mysore, India. MORE..
Video of the Day
The Voice
Technology
What was once theory is now reality after a pair of scientists, 80 years after it was first suggested, successfully turned hydrogen into metal. For fuels, superconductors and more materials, this is a turning point. MORE..
An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States. MORE..
Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, hosted a half-day technology event in Colombo at Hotel Cinnamon Lakeside on Wednesday. MORE..
Mark Zuckerberg is expected to appear in a Dallas court on Tuesday to defend his company over claims it stole virtual reality technology. MORE..
Latest TV News Bulletin
Video Story
|
Country
|
Buying
|
Selling
|
USA
U.S.Dollar
|148.4900
|152.2400
|
UK
Sterling Pound
|186.9400
|193.3300
|
Europe
Euro
|158.7500
|164.8000
|
Switzerland
Swiss Franc
|147.7400
|153.6500
|
Canada
Canadian Dollar
|112.9900
|117.4600
|
Australia
Australian Dollar
|111.4100
|116.4300
|
Singapore
Singapore Dollar
|104.5700
|108.4100
|
Japan
Japanese Yen
|1.3040
|1.3533
|
Country
|
Currency
|
Rate
|Bahrain
|Dinar
|398.5290
|Kuwait
|Dinar
|492.7018
|Oman
|Rial
|390.2531
|Qatar
|Riyal
|41.2620
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyal
|40.0638
|UAE
|Dirham
|40.9076