Lead Story
MP Ven Athuraliye Rathana Thero says he will act as an independent MP hereafter without affiliations to any political party. MORE...
Hot News
India should rethink its opposition to Chinese investments in Sri Lanka and join the port development in the island nation instead of feeling “jealous”, China’s state media said today. MORE...
We have found it difficult to find enough elephants for this year’s devala perahera, Basnayake Nilame of Kataragama Maha Devalaya D.P Kumarage says. MORE...
MP Namal Rajapaksa on Monday pleaded not guilty to contempt charges filed against him by the Anti Graft Commission at the Supreme Court. MORE....
Some people who conspired to topple the previous government are overwhelmed with fear after realising that people are still with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, MP Keheliya Rambukwella says. MORE...
Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera will visit Sweden at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Margot Wallström, from 17-18 January 2017. MORE...
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will leave for Switzerland today to attend the World Economic Summit to be held in Davos City from 17 to 21 January. MORE...
Ten of 34 persons arrested over the clash in Hambantota have been released on bail and the rest of the suspects were remanded until 30 January, Ada Derana reporter said. MORE...
A Turkish cargo plane from Hong Kong has crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 32 people, most of them on the ground, say officials. MORE...
National Freedom Front MP Weerakumara Dissanayake arrived at the Financial Crime Investigation Division (FCID) a short while ago on Monday morning. MORE...
An Indian national was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport for attempting to smuggle three gold biscuits out of the country. MORE...
A travel ban has been imposed on Maj Gen. Palitha Fernando and Nissanka Senadipathi over the Avant Garde case, Ada Derana reporter said. MORE...
The member of the Delimitation Committee who represents the United National Party (UNP) will sign committee’s final report today, it was reported. MORE...
Two cops have been attacked and hospitalized during a raid carried out in Kalpitita last evening, the police said. MORE...
The Sri Lankan government declared a state of alert in response to what is already considered the worst drought in four decades, implementing measures such as water-use restrictions. MORE...
A flash search operation has been carried out in Tangalle on Sunday night by the Tangalle police, sources said. MORE...
Sports
Sri Lanka made history in the international Muay Thai arena when Kumudu Prasanna won his match by knockout at the recent MX Muay Xtreme competition held in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Proteas seam attack obliterated the Sri Lankan batting order on Saturday as South Africa wrapped up the third Test in Johannesburg to win the series 3-0. MORE..
The Proteas have demolished the Sri Lankan batting order on the third morning of the third Test at the Wanderers, dismissing the visitors for 131. MORE..
Sri Lanka seamers Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara took four wickets apiece to bowl South Africa out for 426 on the second afternoon of the third Test at the Wanderers on Friday. MORE..
South Africa opted not to try and inflict immediate damage to Sri Lanka’s fragile batting order on a Wanderers surface considered among the fastest and bounciest in the world, instead taking first opportunity to bat on a slightly overcast morning in Johannesburg.
Entertainment
Veteran Sri Lankan dramatist and theater director, Parakrama Niriella, will inaugurate Bahuroopi international theatre festival which will start on January 13 in Mysore, India. MORE..
Veteran Indian actor Om Puri, star of British hit East is East, has died aged 66, a family member told the BBC. MORE..
Serena Williams has used the social media platform Reddit to announce that she is engaged to its co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. MORE...
Move over, 1959. Step aside, 1970. When it comes to the deaths of musical icons, 2016 may be the worst year ever. MORE..
Video of the Day
The Voice
Technology
Today’s digital devices and tools offer amazing opportunities for kids to imagine, invent and explore with technology—and perhaps most important of all, have fun! MORE..
“Pokémon Go” and “Super Mario Go,” Nintendo’s first experiments with bringing its characters to Apple devices, both ended up in the top 10 iOS apps downloaded worldwide in 2016, Apple announced on Thursday. MORE..
Crytek have had a turbulent year, but with the news that Turkish government will be investing a massive $500 million into the German developer, something Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım announced on December 24, without naming Crytek. MORE...
OurMine is up to its old tricks again, with an attack on Netflix’s official U.S. Twitter account. MORE..
Latest TV News Bulletin
Video Story
|
Country
|
Buying
|
Selling
|
USA
U.S.Dollar
|148.0900
|151.8400
|
UK
Sterling Pound
|177.4400
|183.5700
|
Europe
Euro
|156.3100
|162.3100
|
Switzerland
Swiss Franc
|145.6200
|151.4400
|
Canada
Canadian Dollar
|112.0400
|116.4900
|
Australia
Australian Dollar
|109.8300
|114.7800
|
Singapore
Singapore Dollar
|103.1600
|106.9700
|
Japan
Japanese Yen
|1.2905
|1.3395
|
Country
|
Currency
|
Rate
|Bahrain
|Dinar
|397.9635
|Kuwait
|Dinar
|490.2954
|Oman
|Rial
|389.7097
|Qatar
|Riyal
|41.2068
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyal
|40.0027
|UAE
|Dirham
|40.8489