Back to Top

Ad

Lead Story

Finance Minister assures sustained economic development

Finance Minister assures sustained economic development

The minister of Finance Mr Ravi Karunanayake assuring sustained economic development in the New Year said he was delighted to announce the introduction of a bonanza for all school children from 2017. MORE...

(0)Comments | 7 hours ago
Ad

Hot News

Light showers expected today

Light showers expected today

Several spells of light showers will occur at several places in the Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district. MORE...

(0)Comments | 2 hours ago

Istanbul Reina nightclub attack leaves 39 dead

Istanbul Reina nightclub attack leaves 39 dead

At least 39 people, including 16 foreigners, have died in an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey’s interior minister has said. MORE...

(0)Comments | 2 hours ago

Determine to live with nature in the new year - President

Determine to live with nature in the new year - President

The year 2017 dawns with new hopes of prosperity, coexistence and reconciliation in our hearts. The twenty two million people of Sri Lanka look forward to an era of sustainability with a determination to alleviate poverty in all its forms, the President said in his New Year message. MORE...

video (0)Comments | 2 hours ago

We have achieved many milestones - PM

We have achieved many milestones - PM

The New Year dawns as the Government of Good Governance marks two years in office. During these two years, we have achieved many milestones, the Prime Minister said in his New Year message. MORE...

(0)Comments | 2 hours ago

Expressway toll fee has been reduced from today

Expressway toll fee has been reduced from today

Expressway toll fee has been reduced by Rs 50 from 9 pm to 5 am from today as per the 2017 Budget proposals, the Road Development Authority says.

(0)Comments | 7 hours ago

Former PM Rathnasiri Wickremenayake laid to rest

Former PM Rathnasiri Wickremenayake laid to rest

Final rites of Former Prime Minister Rathnasiri Wickremenayake took place this evening at Public Grounds, Horana with full state patronage. MORE..

video (0)Comments | December 31, 2016  6:42 pm

Four arrested with 10kg of Kerala Ganja

Four arrested with 10kg of Kerala Ganja

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have arrested four persons for the possession of 10 kg of ‘Kerala Ganja’ at two separate locations, on receipt of intelligence information. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 31, 2016  4:46 pm

More to quit? SLFP ministers set for crucial talks

More to quit? SLFP ministers set for crucial talks

Members of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) who are currently holding ministerial portfolios in the unity government are slated to meet on Monday (January 2) in what will be a crucial discussion under the prevailing situation, political sources told Ada Derana. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 31, 2016  3:33 pm

UN head Ban Ki-moon bids farewell after 10 years

UN head Ban Ki-moon bids farewell after 10 years

Outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was in an emotional and jovial mood on the last day of his term Friday, as he bid farewell to colleagues and staff. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 31, 2016  2:02 pm

Indian, Sri Lankan fisheries officials meet in New Delhi

Indian, Sri Lankan fisheries officials meet in New Delhi

Secretaries to the Ministries of Fisheries of Sri Lanka and India met in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the fishing issue bedeviling relations between the two countries. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 31, 2016  1:39 pm

Doctor injured in knife attack at hospital

Doctor injured in knife attack at hospital

A doctor has reportedly been injured following a knife attack at a private hospital in Colombo. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 31, 2016  12:00 pm

Ten fishermen arrested for engaging in illegal fishing

Ten fishermen arrested for engaging in illegal fishing

Sri Lanka Navy arrested 10 local fishermen who engaged in illegal fishing practices using unauthorized nets, at two separate locations. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 31, 2016  11:48 am

General amnesty for deserters ends today

General amnesty for deserters ends today

The general amnesty extended to tri forces deserters is scheduled to end at midnight today (December 31), the Defence Ministry said. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 31, 2016  10:38 am

Indian court orders ‘immediate’ production of 3 Lankan fishermen

Indian court orders ‘immediate’ production of 3 Lankan fishermen

The Ramanathapuram magistrate court has ordered the ‘immediate’ production of three Sri Lankan Tamil fishermen who were lodged in judicial custody in Puzhal central prison, in the court as the accused could not be produced through video conferencing due to technical problem. MORE..

| December 31, 2016  10:26 am

Sri Lankan rupee falls nearly 4 pct in 2016

Sri Lankan rupee falls nearly 4 pct in 2016

The Sri Lankan rupee fell 3.9 percent in 2016, with the spot currency reference rate hitting a record low on Friday, as higher imports and private sector credit as well as lower export earnings weighed on the currency throughout the year. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 31, 2016  8:31 am
More Hot News

Sports

South Africa mop up Sri Lanka tail to capture first test

South Africa mop up Sri Lanka tail to capture first test

South Africa’s bowlers needed a little more than an hour of the final day’s play to dismiss Sri Lanka for 281 in their second innings and claim a 206-run victory in the first test on Friday. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 30, 2016  3:14 pm

South Africa take 487-run lead over Sri Lanka

South Africa take 487-run lead over Sri Lanka

South Africa declared its second innings on 406-6 less than an hour into Day 4 of the first cricket test against Sri Lanka on Thursday, with captain Faf du Plessis deciding a lead of 487 runs was enough to now press for victory. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 29, 2016  3:18 pm

Sri Lanka all out for 205

Sri Lanka all out for 205

South Africa managed to take a 81-run lead in the first Test against Sri Lanka after they bowled the visitors out for 205. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 28, 2016  2:24 pm

Ronaldo named best player at Globe Soccer Awards

Ronaldo named best player at Globe Soccer Awards

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s Euro 2016-winning coach Fernando Santos scooped the top prizes at the seventh edition of the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Tuesday. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 28, 2016  1:18 pm

Lakmal bags five as SA fold for 286

Lakmal bags five as SA fold for 286

Suranga Lakmal wrapped up his maiden Test-match five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka wrapped up South Africa’s innings in 8.5 overs on the second morning. Resuming on 267 for 6, South Africa were bowled out for 286, Nuwan Pradeep ending the innings by bowling Quinton de Kock with an inswinging yorker from around the wicket.

(0)Comments | December 27, 2016  2:46 pm
South Africa solid on first morning of Test against Sri Lanka
South Africa bat, Chameera returns
Latham and Munro topple Bangladesh
India U-19 lift Youth Asia Cup after defeating Sri Lanka
Faf du Plessis loses ICC ball tampering appeal
More Sports News

Entertainment

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams has used the social media platform Reddit to announce that she is engaged to its co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. MORE...

(0)Comments | December 31, 2016  03:27 pm

2016: The year the music died

2016: The year the music died

Move over, 1959. Step aside, 1970. When it comes to the deaths of musical icons, 2016 may be the worst year ever. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 27, 2016  12:26 pm

George Michael: Pop superstar dies at 53

George Michael: Pop superstar dies at 53

Singer George Michael has died at his home at the age of 53. MORE...

(0)Comments | December 26, 2016  01:21 pm

Lin-Manuel Miranda named AP Entertainer of the year

Lin-Manuel Miranda named AP Entertainer of the year

Winning a Pulitzer Prize and a clutch of Tony Awards in a single one year would be enough for anyone. Not Lin-Manuel Miranda. Not in 2016. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 22, 2016  03:37 pm
More Entertainment News

Video of the Day

Determine to live with nature in the new year - President

Top Picture Story

The Voice

Technology

Crytek to receive $500m investment from Turkish gov

Crytek to receive $500m investment from Turkish gov

Crytek have had a turbulent year, but with the news that Turkish government will be investing a massive $500 million into the German developer, something Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım announced on December 24, without naming Crytek. MORE...

(0)Comments | December 27, 2016  12:09 pm

OurMine hacks Netflix, Marvel Twitter accounts

OurMine hacks Netflix, Marvel Twitter accounts

OurMine is up to its old tricks again, with an attack on Netflix’s official U.S. Twitter account. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 22, 2016  01:36 pm

Apple CEO Tim Cook explains meeting with Trump

Apple CEO Tim Cook explains meeting with Trump

Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook was one of a batch of top tech executives who met with president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 20, 2016  11:45 am

‘Pokémon Go’ is now officially live in Sri Lanka

‘Pokémon Go’ is now officially live in Sri Lanka

People in India, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries can now go berserk over catching Pokémon characters in their neighbourhoods. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 15, 2016  12:32 am
More Tech News

Poll

Government’s decision to sell loss-making port to Chinese company
Correct
Incorrect

View results
Adaderana

Latest TV News Bulletin

Video Story

Pulse
adaderana
adaderana
adaderana
Exchange Rates
9.30 a.m.
2016-12-28
Exchange Rates
Indicative Rate

Country

Buying

Selling
USA
U.S.Dollar 		147.9200 151.6900
UK
Sterling Pound 		181.0500 187.3000
Europe
Euro 		153.8800 159.8400
Switzerland
Swiss Franc 		143.0700 148.8000
Canada
Canadian Dollar 		108.3500 112.6900
Australia
Australian Dollar 		105.5200 110.3700
Singapore
Singapore Dollar 		101.6800 105.4500
Japan
Japanese Yen 		1.2511 1.2990

Country

Currency

Rate
Bahrain Dinar 396.5517
Kuwait Dinar 488.3227
Oman Rial 388.3117
Qatar Riyal 41.0568
Saudi Arabia Riyal 39.8544
UAE Dirham 40.7046
Ad