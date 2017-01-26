Back to Top

Vigneswaran appeals to President to save lives of hunger strikers

Northern Province Chief Minister, C.V. Vigneswaran, has appealed to President Maithripala Sirisena to send a senior minister post haste to Vavuniya to give some assurance to the men and women who are on a “fast unto death” that government would take steps to address their demands regarding forced disappearances and political prisoners. MORE...

Investors will save country from debt burden - Ravi

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake has said the current government is engaged in a mission to bring investment to the country thereby generating employment and income to the country. MORE...

We have nothing to hide - Mujibur Rahman

It is a victory for democracy that a COPE report has been forwarded to the Attorney General for the first time in Sri Lankan history, UNP MP Mujibur Rahman says. MORE...

Rs.1 million fine for smuggling foreign cigarettes

A court in Dambulla on Thursday has imposed a fine of Rs.1 million on two individuals for smuggling foreign cigarettes worth over Rs. 3.5 million, Ada Derana reporter said. MORE...

ACF seeks response from CBSL Governor, FinMin Secretary

The Anti-Corruption Front (ACF) has sought a response from the CBSL Governor and Secretary to the Finance Ministry regarding reports that former CBSL Governor Arjuna Mahendran is serving the ministry in an advisory capacity. MORE...

Sri Lanka still part of India’s “neighbourhood first” policy - envoy

Sri Lanka continues to be a key part of India’s “neighbourhood first” policy, Indian High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said. MORE...

Navy apprehend 2 persons with 4 kg of Kerala Cannabis

On receipt of intelligence information, the Sri Lanka Navy in coordination with Police have apprehended two persons with 4.1 kg of Kerala Cannabis, at two separate locations. MORE...

IUSF convener remanded

Convener of the Inter-University Student Federation (IUSF) Lahiru Weerasekara has been remanded until 9 February by the Fort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. MORE...

HMK wants to hoist Indian national flag at Katchaitheevu

Indian party Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) has said it would hoist the National Flag at Katchaitheevu, ceded to Sri Lanka by India, on the Republic Day tomorrow, if the Centre or Tamil Nadu government failed to do so. MORE...

Kim Jong Un wants to meet Trump, says defector

The only way to change North Korea’s destiny is to change its leader, says the most senior North Korean diplomat to defect in almost 20 years. MORE...

Tamil prisoners commence hunger strike

A protest fast has been launched by several inmates of the Magazine Prison today (26). MORE...

Govt. ready to discuss shortcomings - Faizer

If there are shortcomings in final draft of the Delimitation Commission, the Government is ready to discuss the matter with political parties, Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faizer Mustafa says. MORE...

Medagama ATM robbery: two suspects arrested

Two individuals who had allegedly involved in looting cash from an ATM of a state bank in Medagama area in Monaragala have been apprehended, the police said. MORE...

PM office sent COPE report to AG before Parliament approval - President

The COPE report on the Central Bank bond issue has already been sent to the AG by the Prime Minister’s Office before it was approved by Parliament yesterday, the President said. MORE...

Govt responds to remark on living on croton and jack leaves

Minister Rajitha Senaratne on Wednesday has condemned the remark made by a top government official that people should get accustomed to living on croton and jack leaves (kos kola) if there is a shortage of food. MORE...

Sri Lanka 95th in global corruption index - report

Sri Lanka’s score in the Corruption Perception Index remains unchanged as per the 2016 data released today by Transparency International, the global movement against corruption. MORE..

Sri Lanka claim T20 series win

Niroshan Dickwella struck a crucial 68 as Sri Lanka beat South Africa by five wickets in Wednesday´s Twenty20 international at Newlands to secure its first trophy on South African soil.

Tharanga to lead Sri Lanka in ODI series, uncapped duo called up

onal series against South Africa in the absence of Angelo Mathews and the tourists have called up uncapped duo Lahiru Madushanka and Sandun Weerakkody.

India, Pakistan & SA to play four-nation series in Sri Lanka

Arch rivals India and Pakistan may play in a four-nation cricket tournament, being organised by Sri Lanka in 2018. India has accepted an invitation from Sri Lanka Cricket to play in this high profile tournament, being organised in celebration of Sri Lanka’s 70th Independence Day. MORE..

Limping Mathews seals first SL win on tour

On what Shaun Pollock called the most subcontinental-like surface seen all tour Farhaan Behardien chose to bat first in anticipation of the Wanderers pitch slowing down and taking turn as the game goes on.

Miller leads South Africa to victory over Sri Lanka

David Miller smashed a quick-fire 40 as a new-look South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the rain-shortened first Twenty20 International on Friday. MORE..

Michael Jackson ‘was murdered’, claims daughter Paris

Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered and that “everybody in the family knows it”. MORE..

A Dog’s Purpose premiere cancelled after leaked video of stunt dog ‘in distress’

The world premiere of A Dog’s Purpose, Universal’s new canine adventure, has been cancelled following the emergence of a video that appears to show a stunt dog in distress on the film’s set. MORE..

James Cameron producing documentary series on history of science fiction

The man behind some of the finest sci-fi films of all time is going to delve into the history of the genre itself. MORE..

Parakrama Niriella to open Bahuroopi theatre festival

Veteran Sri Lankan dramatist and theater director, Parakrama Niriella, will inaugurate Bahuroopi international theatre festival which will start on January 13 in Mysore, India. MORE..

Microsoft victory in overseas email seizure case is upheld

An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States. MORE..

Red Hat brings the ‘Power’ of open source to Sri Lanka

Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, hosted a half-day technology event in Colombo at Hotel Cinnamon Lakeside on Wednesday. MORE..

Zuckerberg due in court over VR ‘heist’

Mark Zuckerberg is expected to appear in a Dallas court on Tuesday to defend his company over claims it stole virtual reality technology. MORE..

Google’s Toontastic storytelling app for kids goes 3D

Today’s digital devices and tools offer amazing opportunities for kids to imagine, invent and explore with technology—and perhaps most important of all, have fun! MORE..

