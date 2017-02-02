Back to Top
In the chaotic aftermath of U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban, news has emerged that 71 individuals from 20 countries including Sri Lanka – which was not on the U.S. travel blacklist – were detained Tuesday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. MORE..
Footage of a Spanish-language journalist being told to ‘get out of my country’ at a Trump campaign press conference has re-emerged. MORE..
JVP Parliamentarian Bimal Rathnayake says that there is no reason to be surprised by the verdict delivered by court regarding the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) and that both the plaintiff and respondents in the case accept the private medical college in Malabe. MORE..
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says he will support the Joint Opposition at the upcoming Local Government elections and not the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP). MORE..
Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faiszer Mustapha says that the Chairman appointed by him to the Delimitation Appeals Committee has ultimately ended up becoming an “actor”. MORE..
Astrologer Vijitha Rohana Wijemuni, who was arrested for allegedly misleading the public by making false predictions, has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court. MORE..
Solomon Island Police have been urged to investigate a Sri Lankan, who was allegedly involved in an accident at the Mendana Avenue in Honiaraon the night of Saturday October 29, 2016. MORE..
Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesting harbour employees at the Lotus Road in Colombo. MORE..
Seven persons – four Sri Lankan fishermen and three from Tamil Nadu – were arrested by the sleuths of Customs Preventive Division in Thoothukudi in connection with narcotics smuggling, sources said. MORE..
The trade union activist, who was reported missing for the past three days due to allegedly being abducted by a group of individual, has been discovered after he was dropped off by a van in the Ingiriya area. MORE..
Thirteen Sri Lankan fishermen have been arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing practices without valid license in the sea area of Akurala. MORE..
Less than a week after four men accused in a human smuggling case involving Tamil migrants walked free, four more men charged in a similar case saw their trial open in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. MORE..
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the electricity sector regulator has issued guidelines to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Lanka Electricity Company (LECO) to pay an interest on security deposit of electricity consumers which CEB and LECO receive when providing an electricity connection. MORE..
Police have arrested five suspected members of the motorcycle gang responsible for attacking several individuals using sharp objects and torching a shop in Jaffna. MORE..
The Excavation Engineer of the Gampaha district has been transferred with immediate effect until the probe in connection to the alleged sand mining racket in Divulapitiya is concluded, Chairman of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau Dr. Kithsiri Dissanayake said. MORE..
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested Astrologer Vijitha Rohana Wijemuni. MORE..
In the end, it was a comfortable second ODI win for the Proteas as they defeated Sri Lanka by 121 runs in Durban on Wednesday night. MORE..
Led by a masterful century by Faf du Plessis as well as typical bludgeoning knock by David Miller, the Proteas posted a daunting 307/6 in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead in Durban. MORE..
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd one-day international against South Africa at Durban. MORE..
India’s Mohun Bagan AC will take on Sri Lankan champions Colombo FC in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup preliminary stage match in Colombo on Tuesday. MORE..
Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and first for five years with a thrilling five-set victory over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final.
Sanjeewa Pushpakumara’s drama, about a poor Sri Lankan villager’s struggle for her family’s survival after her husband’s death, bows at Rotterdam after its appearances in Busan and Tokyo. MORE..
France won its first Miss Universe crown in 64 years on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle where finalists spoke out on the refugee crisis and other hot-button global issues. MORE..
Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered and that “everybody in the family knows it”. MORE..
The world premiere of A Dog’s Purpose, Universal’s new canine adventure, has been cancelled following the emergence of a video that appears to show a stunt dog in distress on the film’s set. MORE..
Over 2,000 Google employees rallied against President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans immigration from seven majority Muslim countries today. MORE..
What was once theory is now reality after a pair of scientists, 80 years after it was first suggested, successfully turned hydrogen into metal. For fuels, superconductors and more materials, this is a turning point. MORE..
An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States. MORE..
Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, hosted a half-day technology event in Colombo at Hotel Cinnamon Lakeside on Wednesday. MORE..
|
Country
|
Buying
|
Selling
|
USA
U.S.Dollar
|148.6100
|152.3400
|
UK
Sterling Pound
|186.1200
|192.4400
|
Europe
Euro
|159.4000
|165.4700
|
Switzerland
Swiss Franc
|149.0900
|155.0000
|
Canada
Canadian Dollar
|112.9800
|117.4400
|
Australia
Australian Dollar
|111.3100
|116.2900
|
Singapore
Singapore Dollar
|104.7200
|108.5600
|
Japan
Japanese Yen
|1.3083
|1.3576
|
Country
|
Currency
|
Rate
|Bahrain
|Dinar
|398.7601
|Kuwait
|Dinar
|492.7060
|Oman
|Rial
|390.4586
|Qatar
|Riyal
|41.2832
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyal
|40.0828
|UAE
|Dirham
|40.9292