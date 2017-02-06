Back to Top
Lead Story
The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) is scheduled to hold a discussion with the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) on Monday. MORE...
Hot News
A special discussion has been held between President Maithripala Sirisena and PM Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday evening, it was reported. MORE...
A 36-year-old Indian man who was arrested for allegedly taking photos in a high-security zone has been released on police bail. MORE...
Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero is an agent of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Administrative Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna, Renuka Perera alleged. MORE...
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam stepped down on Sunday, clearing decks for Sasikala Natarajan - the longtime companion of J Jayalalithaa, who became the party chief after her death -- to take over the reins of power in the state, the NDTV reported. MORE...
The Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) should be given the authority whether or not to register a medical student who passing out from a university, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says. MORE...
The Administrative Services Union (ASU) on Sunday stressed it would not intend to take trade union action again over controversy surrounding the alleged sand mining issue in Divulapitiya. MORE...
Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were forced to return without catch after Sri Lankan Navy personnel allegedly snapped the fishing nets of 20 mechanised boats off Katchatheevu in the island nation, DNA India news agency reported. MORE...
A helicopter of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) has rescued three people of Sri Lankan nationality from a ship sailing to Khasab Port. MORE...
Underworld figure known as ‘Kudu Roshan’ was hacked to death by an unidentified group of people in Wanathamulla, Colombo on Sunday, police said. MORE...
More issues continue to emerge due to the delay in holding the Local Government election, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says. MORE...
Sri Lanka Navy’s Offshore Patrol Vessel, SLNS Samudura has left for Pakistan from the Port of Colombo to take part in the Naval Exercise ‘Aman’ in Pakistan. MORE...
Chinese military activity will not be allowed at the Hambantota port considering concerns from India, Sri Lankan ambassador in Beijing said, playing down protests by hundreds of opposition supporters over handing of 80 per cent stakes of the strategic port to a Chinese firm. MORE...
Sri Lanka was forced into making a deal with India as its own armed forces had twice refused to “take Jaffna”, then President J.R. Jayewardene has been quoted as saying in a declassified document. MORE...
The existing relations between Malaysia and Sri Lanka must be enhanced for the mutual benefit of the two countries, says Sri Lanka’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Malaysia, A.J.M. Muzammil. MORE..
A Sri Lankan-born politician in Australia has spent taxpayers’ money on an ill-fated mission to set up an overseas AFL tournament. MORE..
Sports
Upul Tharanga will Captain Sri Lanka in the T-20 series vs Australia due to the absence of Angelo Mathews due to injury, Sri Lanka Cricket said today.
South Africa eased to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third one- day international to wrap up the series 3-0. MORE..
Dwaine Pretorius bagged his best One Day International bowling figures as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 163 in just 39.2 overs against South Africa in the third ODI at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday. MORE..
The Proteas have won the toss and will bowl first in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers. MORE..
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister’s XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
Entertainment
Sanjeewa Pushpakumara’s drama, about a poor Sri Lankan villager’s struggle for her family’s survival after her husband’s death, bows at Rotterdam after its appearances in Busan and Tokyo. MORE..
France won its first Miss Universe crown in 64 years on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle where finalists spoke out on the refugee crisis and other hot-button global issues. MORE..
Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered and that “everybody in the family knows it”. MORE..
The world premiere of A Dog’s Purpose, Universal’s new canine adventure, has been cancelled following the emergence of a video that appears to show a stunt dog in distress on the film’s set. MORE..
Video of the Day
The Voice
Technology
Facebook’s acquisition of Oculus just became a half billion more expensive. A jury in Dallas, Texas has awarded ZeniMax Media $500 million after finding that Palmer Luckey (and by extension Oculus VR) violated the terms of a non-disclosure agreement. MORE..
Over 2,000 Google employees rallied against President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans immigration from seven majority Muslim countries today. MORE..
What was once theory is now reality after a pair of scientists, 80 years after it was first suggested, successfully turned hydrogen into metal. For fuels, superconductors and more materials, this is a turning point. MORE..
An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States. MORE..
Latest TV News Bulletin
Video Story
|
Country
|
Buying
|
Selling
|
USA
U.S.Dollar
|148.5500
|152.2800
|
UK
Sterling Pound
|187.5600
|193.6300
|
Europe
Euro
|159.1300
|165.2300
|
Switzerland
Swiss Franc
|148.7700
|154.7300
|
Canada
Canadian Dollar
|113.3600
|117.7400
|
Australia
Australian Dollar
|112.3900
|117.2500
|
Singapore
Singapore Dollar
|104.7500
|108.5700
|
Japan
Japanese Yen
|1.3076
|1.3570
|
Country
|
Currency
|
Rate
|Bahrain
|Dinar
|399.2360
|Kuwait
|Dinar
|493.6854
|Oman
|Rial
|390.9142
|Qatar
|Riyal
|41.3314
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyal
|40.1264
|UAE
|Dirham
|40.9769