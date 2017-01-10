Back to Top
Deciding on the participation of foreign judges with the investigations on Sri Lanka’s war crime allegations and human right violations is a sovereign right of the Sri Lankan government and is will be decided by the Sri Lankan government. MORE...
President Maithripala Sirisena would be the most ideal candidate for the next Presidential election in 2020 to represent the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Minister Duminda Dissanayake says. MORE....
Six accused including five cops and a Civil Security guard have been sentenced to death by the Badulla High Court over a murder of a suspect, Ada Derana reporter said. MORE...
Former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who was arrested in connection with the murder of ex-MP Joseph Pararajasingham, has been further remanded until January 23. MORE...
Daisy Forest, the grandmother of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on Monday. MORE...
The move to display ‘beware of crocodiles’ message at the walking path near the Parliament in Sinhala is a violation of language policy rights, the Movement for Enforcement of National Language Policy (MENLP) points out. MORE...
Showing keen interest in partnering with Andhra Pradesh government in building the capital city of Amaravati, the Sri Lankan government has suggested to chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to replicate some of the development plans initiated in the Western province of that country to attract tourists from across the world. MORE...
Some 32 suspects who were involved in the Hambantota clashes have been further remanded until 16 January, Ada Derana reporter said. MORE...
Former Deputy Minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been further remanded until 13 January. MORE...
A discussion will be held with the party leaders and the Delimitation Appeals Review Committee on Monday (09). MORE..
The next sitting of the Constitutional Assembly will be held on Monday in the Chamber of Parliament. MORE...
A day after over 10 fishermen allegedly came under the mid-sea attack of the Sri Lankan Navy, another 10 hailing from Pudukkottai and Rameswaram were arrested on the charge of poaching into the Lankan waters. MORE...
Entering the third year of my tenure, I am happy about what we have been able to achieve collectively as a country, President Maithripala Sirisena said on Sunday.
Anyone can criticize the Government, but do not attempt to ‘distort news’, State Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe said on Sunday. MORE...
The Naval personnel have arrested nine local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing practices without valid permits, in the sea area of Sinnapadu and Silawathurai. MORE...
Seventeen persons arrested for violating court orders and damaging public property in Hambantota have been remanded after being produced before the Hambantota Magistrate, Ada Derana reporter said. MORE...
Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez has won the Confederation of African Football’s player of the year award. MORE..
Kagiso Rabada claimed his second 10-wicket haul to bowl South Africa to a 282-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second test at Newlands on Thursday. MORE..
Their second innings batting performance was nothing to get overly excited about, but South Africa’s 224/7 declared was enough to set Sri Lanka a near impossible 507 for victory in the second Test at Newlands. MORE..
The Cape Town monster was as much Sri Lankas own making as the character of the Newlands pitch, but the monster reared its head nevertheless on the second day of the second Test and engulfed them in a trice. South Africa had been candid about their wish for a pitch offering pace and seam, and it was duly delivered, but Sri Lankas disintegration to 110 all out represented a huge overstatement of the difficulties they faced.
Quinton de Kock secured his third Test century as South Africa secured a strong position in the second Test in Cape Town. They were dismissed in a slightly extended morning session for 392 with de Kock falling for 101, one of six wickets for the unflinching young Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara.
Veteran Indian actor Om Puri, star of British hit East is East, has died aged 66, a family member told the BBC. MORE..
Serena Williams has used the social media platform Reddit to announce that she is engaged to its co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. MORE...
Move over, 1959. Step aside, 1970. When it comes to the deaths of musical icons, 2016 may be the worst year ever. MORE..
Singer George Michael has died at his home at the age of 53. MORE...
“Pokémon Go” and “Super Mario Go,” Nintendo’s first experiments with bringing its characters to Apple devices, both ended up in the top 10 iOS apps downloaded worldwide in 2016, Apple announced on Thursday. MORE..
Crytek have had a turbulent year, but with the news that Turkish government will be investing a massive $500 million into the German developer, something Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım announced on December 24, without naming Crytek. MORE...
OurMine is up to its old tricks again, with an attack on Netflix’s official U.S. Twitter account. MORE..
Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook was one of a batch of top tech executives who met with president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. MORE..
