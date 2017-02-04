Back to Top

Hope leaders will understand the true meanings of freedom - MR

On this year’s Independence Day, it is my hope that our political leaders will make an attempt to understand the true meanings of freedom and sovereignty, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says. MORE...

(0)Comments | February 3, 2017  1:11 pm

Queen, foreign leaders wish Sri Lanka on 69th Independence Day

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday extended his greetings and felicitations to the Government and people of Sri Lanka on the eve of the 69th Anniversary of the country’s Independence (February 4, 2017). MORE..

(0)Comments | 8 hours ago

CAA ready to move on errant rice sellers - Rishad

Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen today said that the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) will act on errant traders who sell rice at higher prices than the maximum retail price established by the government. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 3, 2017  7:02 pm

Gotabaya responsible for making Colombo a clean city – SB

Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare S. B. Dissanayake says that former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa was responsible for transforming Colombo into a really clean city. MORE..

video (0)Comments | February 3, 2017  6:22 pm

Standards of the SAITM must go up - NFF

It is a ‘deadly blow’ to the free education that the Medical Council of Sri Lanka (MCSL) continues to oppose the South Asian Institute of Technology & Medicine (SAITM), the National Freedom Front (NFF) said. MORE...

(0)Comments | February 3, 2017  5:45 pm

GMOA had different policy towards SAITM during previous govt: Rajitha

Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne says that an anti-government campaign is being carried out under the guise of opposition to the private medical college in Malabe. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 3, 2017  5:16 pm

Modi urged to secure release of Indian fishermen, boats from Sri Lanka

Raising the fishermen’s issue with the Centre once again, the Tamil Nadu government has sought Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in securing release of 25 Indian fishermen and 119 fishing boats from Sri Lankan custody. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 3, 2017  4:52 pm

Trishaw driver appears without lawyer, wins case

A trishaw driver has been acquitted by the Gampola Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he appeared on behalf of himself without a lawyer, Ada Derana reporter said. MORE...

| February 3, 2017  3:40 pm

Health Minister cancels tender for importing cancer drug

Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne today stated that the tender granted for the importation of the cancer treatment drug Nimotuzumab, has been cancelled as per his instructions. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 3, 2017  3:34 pm

Right to Information Act comes into force

The Right to Information (RTI) Act came into force in Sri Lanka on Friday, a legislation aimed at restoring transparency and good governance in the country. MORE...

video (0)Comments | February 3, 2017  2:02 pm

Navy officer injured during Independence Day rehearsals

A Sri Lanka Navy officer has reportedly been injured and hospitalized due to an accident during the Independence Day rehearsals at the Galle Face Green in Colombo this morning (3). MORE..

video (0)Comments | February 3, 2017  1:56 pm

Heavy traffic due to CEB protest at Lake House Roundabout

Severe traffic congestion reported in and around the Lake House Roundabout area in Colombo due to a demonstration by a large gathering of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) employees. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 3, 2017  1:33 pm

Ukrainian arrested for violating visa rules

A Ukrainian national, believed to have been living in Sri Lanka illegally and violating visa laws, has been detained at the detention camp in Mirihana. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 3, 2017  12:05 pm

Special traffic plan for Independence Day celebration

Sri Lanka Police announced that a special traffic plan will be implemented in Colombo from 5.00am to 12noon tomorrow (Feb. 04) in view of the 69th Independence Day celebration being held at the Galle Face Green. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 3, 2017  11:18 am

Two suspects arrested over Pitipana murder

Two suspects alleged to have been involved in the murder of an individual in Pitipana, Homagama, have been arrested, along with the firearm that was believed to be used in the shooting, police said on Friday. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 3, 2017  11:05 am

GMOA token strike is underway

The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) has resorted to an island-wide trade union action from 8.00 am to 12 noon today (03) to protest against the attack on medical students. MORE...

video (0)Comments | February 3, 2017  10:01 am
Michael Clarke appointed head coach for Prime Minister’s XI versus Sri Lanka

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister’s XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.

(0)Comments | February 3, 2017  1:30 pm

Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 121 runs

In the end, it was a comfortable second ODI win for the Proteas as they defeated Sri Lanka by 121 runs in Durban on Wednesday night. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 2, 2017  12:51 am

Du Plessis, Miller tons power SA to 307/6

Led by a masterful century by Faf du Plessis as well as typical bludgeoning knock by David Miller, the Proteas posted a daunting 307/6 in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead in Durban. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  9:42 pm

Sri Lanka opt to bowl first in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd one-day international against South Africa at Durban. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  5:01 pm

Mohun Bagan AC face Colombo FC in AFC Cup preliminary stage

India’s Mohun Bagan AC will take on Sri Lankan champions Colombo FC in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup preliminary stage match in Colombo on Tuesday. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 31, 2017  1:08 pm
‘Burning Birds’ (Davena Vihagun): Film Review

Sanjeewa Pushpakumara’s drama, about a poor Sri Lankan villager’s struggle for her family’s survival after her husband’s death, bows at Rotterdam after its appearances in Busan and Tokyo. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  03:16 pm

French beauty crowned Miss Universe, first since 1953

France won its first Miss Universe crown in 64 years on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle where finalists spoke out on the refugee crisis and other hot-button global issues. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 31, 2017  01:14 pm

Michael Jackson ‘was murdered’, claims daughter Paris

Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered and that “everybody in the family knows it”. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 25, 2017  12:25 pm

A Dog’s Purpose premiere cancelled after leaked video of stunt dog ‘in distress’

The world premiere of A Dog’s Purpose, Universal’s new canine adventure, has been cancelled following the emergence of a video that appears to show a stunt dog in distress on the film’s set. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 20, 2017  06:20 pm
Oculus ordered to pay $500 million in ZeniMax lawsuit

Facebook’s acquisition of Oculus just became a half billion more expensive. A jury in Dallas, Texas has awarded ZeniMax Media $500 million after finding that Palmer Luckey (and by extension Oculus VR) violated the terms of a non-disclosure agreement. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 2, 2017  05:26 pm

Google employees rally against Trump’s immigration ban

Over 2,000 Google employees rallied against President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans immigration from seven majority Muslim countries today. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 31, 2017  01:49 pm

Astounding metallic hydrogen discovery ‘a Holy Grail moment’

What was once theory is now reality after a pair of scientists, 80 years after it was first suggested, successfully turned hydrogen into metal. For fuels, superconductors and more materials, this is a turning point. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 27, 2017  03:14 pm

Microsoft victory in overseas email seizure case is upheld

An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 25, 2017  03:48 pm
