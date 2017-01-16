Back to Top

Rathana Thero to act as an independent MP

MP Ven Athuraliye Rathana Thero says he will act as an independent MP hereafter without affiliations to any political party. MORE...

video (0)Comments | January 16, 2017  12:03 pm

India must rethink opposition to Chinese investment in Sri Lanka - report

India should rethink its opposition to Chinese investments in Sri Lanka and join the port development in the island nation instead of feeling “jealous”, China’s state media said today. MORE...

(0)Comments | 7 minutes ago

Not enough elephants for this year’s perahera - Basnayake Nilame

We have found it difficult to find enough elephants for this year’s devala perahera, Basnayake Nilame of Kataragama Maha Devalaya D.P Kumarage says. MORE...

(0)Comments | 4 hours ago

Namal pleads not guilty to contempt charges

MP Namal Rajapaksa on Monday pleaded not guilty to contempt charges filed against him by the Anti Graft Commission at the Supreme Court. MORE....

| 4 hours ago

Aluthgamage predicts ‘new faces’ at Nugegoda rally

Some people who conspired to topple the previous government are overwhelmed with fear after realising that people are still with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, MP Keheliya Rambukwella says. MORE...

(0)Comments | 5 hours ago

Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera to visit Sweden

Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera will visit Sweden at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Margot Wallström, from 17-18 January 2017. MORE...

(0)Comments | 6 hours ago

PM Wickremesinghe off to Switzerland

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will leave for Switzerland today to attend the World Economic Summit to be held in Davos City from 17 to 21 January. MORE...

(0)Comments | 8 hours ago

Ten individuals involved in Hambantota clash get bail

Ten of 34 persons arrested over the clash in Hambantota have been released on bail and the rest of the suspects were remanded until 30 January, Ada Derana reporter said. MORE...

| January 16, 2017  12:34 pm

Turkish cargo plane crashes into Kyrgyzstan homes

A Turkish cargo plane from Hong Kong has crashed in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 32 people, most of them on the ground, say officials. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 16, 2017  12:02 pm

Weerakumara Dissanayake at FCID

National Freedom Front MP Weerakumara Dissanayake arrived at the Financial Crime Investigation Division (FCID) a short while ago on Monday morning. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 16, 2017  11:47 am

Indian held at BIA with gold biscuits

An Indian national was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport for attempting to smuggle three gold biscuits out of the country. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 16, 2017  11:41 am

Travel ban imposed on Maj Gen.Fernando, Senadipathi

A travel ban has been imposed on Maj Gen. Palitha Fernando and Nissanka Senadipathi over the Avant Garde case, Ada Derana reporter said. MORE...

| January 16, 2017  11:35 am

UNP’s member to sign Delimitation Committee report today

The member of the Delimitation Committee who represents the United National Party (UNP) will sign committee’s final report today, it was reported. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 16, 2017  11:07 am

Two cops attacked and hospitalized in Kalpitita

Two cops have been attacked and hospitalized during a raid carried out in Kalpitita last evening, the police said. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 16, 2017  10:43 am

Sri Lanka warns of worst drought in 40 years, hotline for drought affected areas

The Sri Lankan government declared a state of alert in response to what is already considered the worst drought in four decades, implementing measures such as water-use restrictions. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 16, 2017  10:27 am

Police carry out flash search in Tangalle

A flash search operation has been carried out in Tangalle on Sunday night by the Tangalle police, sources said. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 15, 2017  10:45 pm
Sri Lankan fighter triumphant at International Kickboxing Tournament

Sri Lanka made history in the international Muay Thai arena when Kumudu Prasanna won his match by knockout at the recent MX Muay Xtreme competition held in Bangkok, Thailand.

(0)Comments | January 16, 2017  4:33 pm

South Africa beat Sri Lanka to complete series whitewash

The Proteas seam attack obliterated the Sri Lankan batting order on Saturday as South Africa wrapped up the third Test in Johannesburg to win the series 3-0. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 14, 2017  7:51 pm

Proteas rip through Sri Lanka, enforce follow-on

The Proteas have demolished the Sri Lankan batting order on the third morning of the third Test at the Wanderers, dismissing the visitors for 131. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 14, 2017  3:15 pm

Sri Lanka bowls out South Africa for 426

Sri Lanka seamers Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara took four wickets apiece to bowl South Africa out for 426 on the second afternoon of the third Test at the Wanderers on Friday. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 13, 2017  5:16 pm

South Africa bat, hand debut to Olivier

South Africa opted not to try and inflict immediate damage to Sri Lanka’s fragile batting order on a Wanderers surface considered among the fastest and bounciest in the world, instead taking first opportunity to bat on a slightly overcast morning in Johannesburg.

(0)Comments | January 12, 2017  3:23 pm
Parakrama Niriella to open Bahuroopi theatre festival

Veteran Sri Lankan dramatist and theater director, Parakrama Niriella, will inaugurate Bahuroopi international theatre festival which will start on January 13 in Mysore, India. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 10, 2017  03:27 pm

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri dies aged 66

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri, star of British hit East is East, has died aged 66, a family member told the BBC. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 6, 2017  11:44 am

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams has used the social media platform Reddit to announce that she is engaged to its co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. MORE...

(0)Comments | December 31, 2016  03:27 pm

2016: The year the music died

Move over, 1959. Step aside, 1970. When it comes to the deaths of musical icons, 2016 may be the worst year ever. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 27, 2016  12:26 pm
Google’s Toontastic storytelling app for kids goes 3D

Today’s digital devices and tools offer amazing opportunities for kids to imagine, invent and explore with technology—and perhaps most important of all, have fun! MORE..

(0)Comments | January 13, 2017  04:38 pm

‘Pokémon Go’ was the most downloaded iPhone app worldwide in 2016

“Pokémon Go” and “Super Mario Go,” Nintendo’s first experiments with bringing its characters to Apple devices, both ended up in the top 10 iOS apps downloaded worldwide in 2016, Apple announced on Thursday. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 6, 2017  11:21 am

Crytek to receive $500m investment from Turkish gov

Crytek have had a turbulent year, but with the news that Turkish government will be investing a massive $500 million into the German developer, something Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım announced on December 24, without naming Crytek. MORE...

(0)Comments | December 27, 2016  12:09 pm

OurMine hacks Netflix, Marvel Twitter accounts

OurMine is up to its old tricks again, with an attack on Netflix’s official U.S. Twitter account. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 22, 2016  01:36 pm
