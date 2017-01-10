The Cape Town monster was as much Sri Lankas own making as the character of the Newlands pitch, but the monster reared its head nevertheless on the second day of the second Test and engulfed them in a trice. South Africa had been candid about their wish for a pitch offering pace and seam, and it was duly delivered, but Sri Lankas disintegration to 110 all out represented a huge overstatement of the difficulties they faced.