No foreign judges will be allowed - Rajitha

Deciding on the participation of foreign judges with the investigations on Sri Lanka’s war crime allegations and human right violations is a sovereign right of the Sri Lankan government and is will be decided by the Sri Lankan government. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 9, 2017  4:54 pm
President Sirisena would be the ideal candidate – Dissanayake

President Maithripala Sirisena would be the most ideal candidate for the next Presidential election in 2020 to represent the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Minister Duminda Dissanayake says. MORE....

(0)Comments | 4 hours ago

6 including 5 cops get capital punishment

Six accused including five cops and a Civil Security guard have been sentenced to death by the Badulla High Court over a murder of a suspect, Ada Derana reporter said. MORE...

| 8 hours ago

Pillayan further remanded until January 23

Former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who was arrested in connection with the murder of ex-MP Joseph Pararajasingham, has been further remanded until January 23. MORE...

| 8 hours ago

Daisy Forest released on bail

Daisy Forest, the grandmother of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on Monday. MORE...

video | January 9, 2017  4:14 pm

MENLP urges ‘beware of crocodiles’ message in Tamil, English

The move to display ‘beware of crocodiles’ message at the walking path near the Parliament in Sinhala is a violation of language policy rights, the Movement for Enforcement of National Language Policy (MENLP) points out. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 9, 2017  3:47 pm

Lanka keen to partner with project in Andhra Pradesh

Showing keen interest in partnering with Andhra Pradesh government in building the capital city of Amaravati, the Sri Lankan government has suggested to chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to replicate some of the development plans initiated in the Western province of that country to attract tourists from across the world. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 9, 2017  2:35 pm

Hambantota protest: 32 suspects further remanded

Some 32 suspects who were involved in the Hambantota clashes have been further remanded until 16 January, Ada Derana reporter said. MORE...

video | January 9, 2017  1:42 pm

No bail for former Deputy Minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne

Former Deputy Minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been further remanded until 13 January. MORE...

video | January 9, 2017  12:33 pm

Delimitation Appeals Review Committee to meet party leaders

A discussion will be held with the party leaders and the Delimitation Appeals Review Committee on Monday (09). MORE..

(0)Comments | January 9, 2017  11:03 am

Next sitting of the Constitutional Assembly today

The next sitting of the Constitutional Assembly will be held on Monday in the Chamber of Parliament. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 9, 2017  10:34 am

Ask Sri Lanka to release 10 TN fishermen, Panneerselvam tells Modi

A day after over 10 fishermen allegedly came under the mid-sea attack of the Sri Lankan Navy, another 10 hailing from Pudukkottai and Rameswaram were arrested on the charge of poaching into the Lankan waters. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 9, 2017  10:15 am

Happy about what we have been able to achieve - President

Entering the third year of my tenure, I am happy about what we have been able to achieve collectively as a country, President Maithripala Sirisena said on Sunday.

video (0)Comments | January 8, 2017  8:12 pm

Do not attempt to ‘distort news’ - Sujeewa

Anyone can criticize the Government, but do not attempt to ‘distort news’, State Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe said on Sunday. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 8, 2017  5:04 pm

Navy apprehends nine local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing

The Naval personnel have arrested nine local fishermen engaged in illegal fishing practices without valid permits, in the sea area of Sinnapadu and Silawathurai. MORE...

(0)Comments | January 8, 2017  4:59 pm

17 more remanded over Hambantota clashes

Seventeen persons arrested for violating court orders and damaging public property in Hambantota have been remanded after being produced before the Hambantota Magistrate, Ada Derana reporter said. MORE...

| January 8, 2017  4:11 pm
Sports

Riyad Mahrez named Africa’s best player

Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez has won the Confederation of African Football’s player of the year award. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 6, 2017  11:39 am

South Africa beats Sri Lanka, wins 3-match series

Kagiso Rabada claimed his second 10-wicket haul to bowl South Africa to a 282-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second test at Newlands on Thursday. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 5, 2017  4:06 pm

Proteas set Sri Lanka a massive 507 to win

Their second innings batting performance was nothing to get overly excited about, but South Africa’s 224/7 declared was enough to set Sri Lanka a near impossible 507 for victory in the second Test at Newlands. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 4, 2017  7:16 pm

Rabada, Philander skittle Sri Lanka for 110

The Cape Town monster was as much Sri Lankas own making as the character of the Newlands pitch, but the monster reared its head nevertheless on the second day of the second Test and engulfed them in a trice. South Africa had been candid about their wish for a pitch offering pace and seam, and it was duly delivered, but Sri Lankas disintegration to 110 all out represented a huge overstatement of the difficulties they faced.

(0)Comments | January 3, 2017  9:54 pm

De Kock guides South Africa to 392

Quinton de Kock secured his third Test century as South Africa secured a strong position in the second Test in Cape Town. They were dismissed in a slightly extended morning session for 392 with de Kock falling for 101, one of six wickets for the unflinching young Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara.

(0)Comments | January 3, 2017  4:31 pm
Entertainment

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri dies aged 66

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri, star of British hit East is East, has died aged 66, a family member told the BBC. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 6, 2017  11:44 am

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams has used the social media platform Reddit to announce that she is engaged to its co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. MORE...

(0)Comments | December 31, 2016  03:27 pm

2016: The year the music died

Move over, 1959. Step aside, 1970. When it comes to the deaths of musical icons, 2016 may be the worst year ever. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 27, 2016  12:26 pm

George Michael: Pop superstar dies at 53

Singer George Michael has died at his home at the age of 53. MORE...

(0)Comments | December 26, 2016  01:21 pm
Technology

‘Pokémon Go’ was the most downloaded iPhone app worldwide in 2016

“Pokémon Go” and “Super Mario Go,” Nintendo’s first experiments with bringing its characters to Apple devices, both ended up in the top 10 iOS apps downloaded worldwide in 2016, Apple announced on Thursday. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 6, 2017  11:21 am

Crytek to receive $500m investment from Turkish gov

Crytek have had a turbulent year, but with the news that Turkish government will be investing a massive $500 million into the German developer, something Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım announced on December 24, without naming Crytek. MORE...

(0)Comments | December 27, 2016  12:09 pm

OurMine hacks Netflix, Marvel Twitter accounts

OurMine is up to its old tricks again, with an attack on Netflix’s official U.S. Twitter account. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 22, 2016  01:36 pm

Apple CEO Tim Cook explains meeting with Trump

Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook was one of a batch of top tech executives who met with president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. MORE..

(0)Comments | December 20, 2016  11:45 am
Exchange Rates
9.30 a.m.
2017-01-09
Exchange Rates
Indicative Rate

Country

Buying

Selling
USA
U.S.Dollar 		148.0300 151.7800
UK
Sterling Pound 		180.8400 187.0800
Europe
Euro 		155.0100 160.9800
Switzerland
Swiss Franc 		144.6100 150.3700
Canada
Canadian Dollar 		111.1800 115.6000
Australia
Australian Dollar 		107.3800 112.2500
Singapore
Singapore Dollar 		102.3800 106.1500
Japan
Japanese Yen 		1.2566 1.3045

Country

Currency

Rate
Bahrain Dinar 397.8524
Kuwait Dinar 490.3187
Oman Rial 389.6009
Qatar Riyal 41.2021
Saudi Arabia Riyal 39.9889
UAE Dirham 40.8370
