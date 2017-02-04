Back to Top
On this year’s Independence Day, it is my hope that our political leaders will make an attempt to understand the true meanings of freedom and sovereignty, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says. MORE...
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday extended his greetings and felicitations to the Government and people of Sri Lanka on the eve of the 69th Anniversary of the country’s Independence (February 4, 2017). MORE..
Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen today said that the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) will act on errant traders who sell rice at higher prices than the maximum retail price established by the government. MORE..
Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare S. B. Dissanayake says that former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa was responsible for transforming Colombo into a really clean city. MORE..
It is a ‘deadly blow’ to the free education that the Medical Council of Sri Lanka (MCSL) continues to oppose the South Asian Institute of Technology & Medicine (SAITM), the National Freedom Front (NFF) said. MORE...
Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne says that an anti-government campaign is being carried out under the guise of opposition to the private medical college in Malabe. MORE..
Raising the fishermen’s issue with the Centre once again, the Tamil Nadu government has sought Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in securing release of 25 Indian fishermen and 119 fishing boats from Sri Lankan custody. MORE..
A trishaw driver has been acquitted by the Gampola Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he appeared on behalf of himself without a lawyer, Ada Derana reporter said. MORE...
Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne today stated that the tender granted for the importation of the cancer treatment drug Nimotuzumab, has been cancelled as per his instructions. MORE..
The Right to Information (RTI) Act came into force in Sri Lanka on Friday, a legislation aimed at restoring transparency and good governance in the country. MORE...
A Sri Lanka Navy officer has reportedly been injured and hospitalized due to an accident during the Independence Day rehearsals at the Galle Face Green in Colombo this morning (3). MORE..
Severe traffic congestion reported in and around the Lake House Roundabout area in Colombo due to a demonstration by a large gathering of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) employees. MORE..
A Ukrainian national, believed to have been living in Sri Lanka illegally and violating visa laws, has been detained at the detention camp in Mirihana. MORE..
Sri Lanka Police announced that a special traffic plan will be implemented in Colombo from 5.00am to 12noon tomorrow (Feb. 04) in view of the 69th Independence Day celebration being held at the Galle Face Green. MORE..
Two suspects alleged to have been involved in the murder of an individual in Pitipana, Homagama, have been arrested, along with the firearm that was believed to be used in the shooting, police said on Friday. MORE..
The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) has resorted to an island-wide trade union action from 8.00 am to 12 noon today (03) to protest against the attack on medical students. MORE...
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister’s XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
In the end, it was a comfortable second ODI win for the Proteas as they defeated Sri Lanka by 121 runs in Durban on Wednesday night. MORE..
Led by a masterful century by Faf du Plessis as well as typical bludgeoning knock by David Miller, the Proteas posted a daunting 307/6 in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead in Durban. MORE..
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd one-day international against South Africa at Durban. MORE..
India’s Mohun Bagan AC will take on Sri Lankan champions Colombo FC in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup preliminary stage match in Colombo on Tuesday. MORE..
Sanjeewa Pushpakumara’s drama, about a poor Sri Lankan villager’s struggle for her family’s survival after her husband’s death, bows at Rotterdam after its appearances in Busan and Tokyo. MORE..
France won its first Miss Universe crown in 64 years on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle where finalists spoke out on the refugee crisis and other hot-button global issues. MORE..
Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered and that “everybody in the family knows it”. MORE..
The world premiere of A Dog’s Purpose, Universal’s new canine adventure, has been cancelled following the emergence of a video that appears to show a stunt dog in distress on the film’s set. MORE..
Facebook’s acquisition of Oculus just became a half billion more expensive. A jury in Dallas, Texas has awarded ZeniMax Media $500 million after finding that Palmer Luckey (and by extension Oculus VR) violated the terms of a non-disclosure agreement. MORE..
Over 2,000 Google employees rallied against President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans immigration from seven majority Muslim countries today. MORE..
What was once theory is now reality after a pair of scientists, 80 years after it was first suggested, successfully turned hydrogen into metal. For fuels, superconductors and more materials, this is a turning point. MORE..
An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States. MORE..
