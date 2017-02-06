Back to Top

GMOA and JVP to hold discussions on SAITM

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) is scheduled to hold a discussion with the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) on Monday. MORE...

February 5, 2017  10:25 am

Special meeting between President, PM

A special discussion has been held between President Maithripala Sirisena and PM Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday evening, it was reported. MORE...

Indian arrested for taking pics released on police bail

A 36-year-old Indian man who was arrested for allegedly taking photos in a high-security zone has been released on police bail. MORE...

Rathana Thero is a RAW agent - Renuka Perera

Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero is an agent of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Administrative Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna, Renuka Perera alleged. MORE...

Sasikala Natarajan to be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam stepped down on Sunday, clearing decks for Sasikala Natarajan - the longtime companion of J Jayalalithaa, who became the party chief after her death -- to take over the reins of power in the state, the NDTV reported. MORE...

SLMC should decide whether or not to grant approval - Mahinda

The Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) should be given the authority whether or not to register a medical student who passing out from a university, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says. MORE...

Administrative Services Union reveals its stance on Divulapitiya issue

The Administrative Services Union (ASU) on Sunday stressed it would not intend to take trade union action again over controversy surrounding the alleged sand mining issue in Divulapitiya. MORE...

TN fishermen chased away navy?

Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were forced to return without catch after Sri Lankan Navy personnel allegedly snapped the fishing nets of 20 mechanised boats off Katchatheevu in the island nation, DNA India news agency reported. MORE...

Three Sri Lankans rescued by Royal Air Force of Oman

A helicopter of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) has rescued three people of Sri Lankan nationality from a ship sailing to Khasab Port. MORE...

‘Kudu Roshan’ hacked to death in Wanathamulla

Underworld figure known as ‘Kudu Roshan’ was hacked to death by an unidentified group of people in Wanathamulla, Colombo on Sunday, police said. MORE...

More issues emerge due to delay in polls - MR

More issues continue to emerge due to the delay in holding the Local Government election, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says. MORE...

SLNS ship leaves for Pakistan to take part in Naval Exercise

Sri Lanka Navy’s Offshore Patrol Vessel, SLNS Samudura has left for Pakistan from the Port of Colombo to take part in the Naval Exercise ‘Aman’ in Pakistan. MORE...

Chinese military will not be permitted at Hambantota port - envoy

Chinese military activity will not be allowed at the Hambantota port considering concerns from India, Sri Lankan ambassador in Beijing said, playing down protests by hundreds of opposition supporters over handing of 80 per cent stakes of the strategic port to a Chinese firm. MORE...

Former SL president forced into a deal with India - report

Sri Lanka was forced into making a deal with India as its own armed forces had twice refused to “take Jaffna”, then President J.R. Jayewardene has been quoted as saying in a declassified document. MORE...

Malaysia-Sri Lanka relations must be enhanced for mutual benefit: Muzammil

The existing relations between Malaysia and Sri Lanka must be enhanced for the mutual benefit of the two countries, says Sri Lanka’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Malaysia, A.J.M. Muzammil. MORE..

Sri Lankan-born MP spent taxpayers’ money on ill-fated AFL mission

A Sri Lankan-born politician in Australia has spent taxpayers’ money on an ill-fated mission to set up an overseas AFL tournament. MORE..

Upul Tharanga to Captain Sri Lanka in Australia tour

Upul Tharanga will Captain Sri Lanka in the T-20 series vs Australia due to the absence of Angelo Mathews due to injury, Sri Lanka Cricket said today.

South Africa claim ODI series over Sri Lanka

South Africa eased to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third one- day international to wrap up the series 3-0. MORE..

Sri Lanka crumble for 163

Dwaine Pretorius bagged his best One Day International bowling figures as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 163 in just 39.2 overs against South Africa in the third ODI at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday. MORE..

Proteas bowl first in 3rd ODI

The Proteas have won the toss and will bowl first in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers. MORE..

Michael Clarke appointed head coach for Prime Minister’s XI versus Sri Lanka

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister’s XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.

‘Burning Birds’ (Davena Vihagun): Film Review

Sanjeewa Pushpakumara’s drama, about a poor Sri Lankan villager’s struggle for her family’s survival after her husband’s death, bows at Rotterdam after its appearances in Busan and Tokyo. MORE..

French beauty crowned Miss Universe, first since 1953

France won its first Miss Universe crown in 64 years on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle where finalists spoke out on the refugee crisis and other hot-button global issues. MORE..

Michael Jackson ‘was murdered’, claims daughter Paris

Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered and that “everybody in the family knows it”. MORE..

A Dog’s Purpose premiere cancelled after leaked video of stunt dog ‘in distress’

The world premiere of A Dog’s Purpose, Universal’s new canine adventure, has been cancelled following the emergence of a video that appears to show a stunt dog in distress on the film’s set. MORE..

Oculus ordered to pay $500 million in ZeniMax lawsuit

Facebook’s acquisition of Oculus just became a half billion more expensive. A jury in Dallas, Texas has awarded ZeniMax Media $500 million after finding that Palmer Luckey (and by extension Oculus VR) violated the terms of a non-disclosure agreement. MORE..

Google employees rally against Trump’s immigration ban

Over 2,000 Google employees rallied against President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans immigration from seven majority Muslim countries today. MORE..

Astounding metallic hydrogen discovery ‘a Holy Grail moment’

What was once theory is now reality after a pair of scientists, 80 years after it was first suggested, successfully turned hydrogen into metal. For fuels, superconductors and more materials, this is a turning point. MORE..

Microsoft victory in overseas email seizure case is upheld

An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States. MORE..

