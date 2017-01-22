Back to Top

Sarath Fonseka grilled for nearly 5 hours by CID

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has recorded a statement from Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Regional Development. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 21, 2017  7:47 am

Govt. to implement RTI Act from February 3

The Gazette has been published announcing date of enforcement of the Right to Information Act as from 3 February.

(0)Comments | 18 minutes ago

Vidura changes mind about giving up MP seat

UPFA MP Vidura Wickremanayake says that he reversed his decision to resign from his parliamentary seat after taking into consideration the overwhelming requests from supporters. MORE..

video (0)Comments | 8 hours ago

Over one million people affected by severe drought in Sri Lanka

Over 1 million people have been affected by severe drought in Sri Lanka with authorities warning the numbers could rise in the coming weeks due to less rainfall. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 21, 2017  6:54 pm

Govt is even afraid of drones - Muzammil

National Freedom Front (NFF) Spokesman Mohammed Muzammil says that the government is continuing to exist in incredible fear and that it is even afraid of ‘drone cameras’ now. MORE..

video (0)Comments | January 21, 2017  5:14 pm

Donald Trump begins overhaul as first executive orders signed

In his first executive order, Donald Trump - the 45th president of the United States - told government agencies to scale back aspects of the Affordable Care Act - fulfilling his pledge to undo Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law that made medical services accessible to millions of Americans. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 21, 2017  3:53 pm

One dead, 7 injured in fatal collision on Expressway

One person was killed while another 7 individuals were wounded following a traffic accident near the 66km Post on the Southern Expressway. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 21, 2017  3:36 pm

Heavy rains expected during next few days: Met Department

The Department of Meteorology says that showery weather conditions are expected to enhance during next few days, especially between January 22 and 24. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 21, 2017  2:05 pm

Liquor breweries fined for not paying excise tax

The Finance Ministry’s special raid unit says that around 30 liquor breweries releasing liquor to the market without paying taxes to the government, have been identified during a special operations carried out by the unit. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 21, 2017  1:07 pm

Singer Roy Peiris passes away

Popular Sri Lankan singer Roy Peiris has passed away at the age of 54. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 21, 2017  11:17 am

India denies talks are on to develop Trincomalee port - report

Indian official sources on Friday denied Sri Lankan Regional Development Minister Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka’s contention that Sri Lanka and India are in talks for developing the Trincomalee harbor in the Eastern coast of the island nation, Indian media reported. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 21, 2017  10:52 am

ICJ urges Sri Lanka to implement Task Force recommendations

The Sri Lankan government must deliver on the clear demand for justice from Sri Lankans nationwide by implementing the Consultation Task Force recommendations without further delay, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) said today. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 21, 2017  10:38 am

Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the United States

Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States after a long and divisive campaign. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 20, 2017  10:44 pm

SLFP Chief Ministers set to hold talks with MR

Sri Lanka’s provincial Chief Ministers representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) are slated to meet former President Mahinda Rajapaksa for a special discussions. MORE..

video (0)Comments | January 20, 2017  6:38 pm

President urges private institutions to switch off lights used for advertising & decoration

President Maithripala Sirisena today requested all the private institutions to join frugal way of use of power by switching off lights that are used for the advertising and decoration purposes of their respective institutions. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 20, 2017  6:02 pm

Uni students arrested over protest march remanded

A group of 7 university students including four Buddhist monks, arrested in connection with yesterday’s protest at the Kollupitiya junction, have been remanded till January 26 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court. MORE..

| January 20, 2017  5:20 pm
Miller leads South Africa to victory over Sri Lanka

David Miller smashed a quick-fire 40 as a new-look South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the rain-shortened first Twenty20 International on Friday. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 21, 2017  7:36 am

Angelo Mathews to lead Sri Lanka till 2019 WC

Angelo Mathews, who is facing a lot of criticism following Sri Lanka’s recent 0-3 Test series defeat in South Africa, would remain skipper until the 2019 Cricket World Cup. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 20, 2017  8:41 am

Louis van Gaal announces retirement from football

Former Manchester United and Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal says he has retired from coaching after a 26-year career. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 17, 2017  2:37 pm

Sri Lankan fighter triumphant at International Kickboxing Tournament

Sri Lanka made history in the international Muay Thai arena when Kumudu Prasanna won his match by knockout at the recent MX Muay Xtreme competition held in Bangkok, Thailand.

(0)Comments | January 16, 2017  4:33 pm

South Africa beat Sri Lanka to complete series whitewash

The Proteas seam attack obliterated the Sri Lankan batting order on Saturday as South Africa wrapped up the third Test in Johannesburg to win the series 3-0. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 14, 2017  7:51 pm
A Dog’s Purpose premiere cancelled after leaked video of stunt dog ‘in distress’

The world premiere of A Dog’s Purpose, Universal’s new canine adventure, has been cancelled following the emergence of a video that appears to show a stunt dog in distress on the film’s set. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 20, 2017  06:20 pm

James Cameron producing documentary series on history of science fiction

The man behind some of the finest sci-fi films of all time is going to delve into the history of the genre itself. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 17, 2017  04:31 pm

Parakrama Niriella to open Bahuroopi theatre festival

Veteran Sri Lankan dramatist and theater director, Parakrama Niriella, will inaugurate Bahuroopi international theatre festival which will start on January 13 in Mysore, India. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 10, 2017  03:27 pm

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri dies aged 66

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri, star of British hit East is East, has died aged 66, a family member told the BBC. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 6, 2017  11:44 am
Red Hat brings the ‘Power’ of open source to Sri Lanka

Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, hosted a half-day technology event in Colombo at Hotel Cinnamon Lakeside on Wednesday. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 19, 2017  04:13 pm

Zuckerberg due in court over VR ‘heist’

Mark Zuckerberg is expected to appear in a Dallas court on Tuesday to defend his company over claims it stole virtual reality technology. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 17, 2017  04:20 pm

Google’s Toontastic storytelling app for kids goes 3D

Today’s digital devices and tools offer amazing opportunities for kids to imagine, invent and explore with technology—and perhaps most important of all, have fun! MORE..

(0)Comments | January 13, 2017  04:38 pm

‘Pokémon Go’ was the most downloaded iPhone app worldwide in 2016

“Pokémon Go” and “Super Mario Go,” Nintendo’s first experiments with bringing its characters to Apple devices, both ended up in the top 10 iOS apps downloaded worldwide in 2016, Apple announced on Thursday. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 6, 2017  11:21 am
