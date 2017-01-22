Back to Top
Lead Story
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has recorded a statement from Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Regional Development. MORE..
Hot News
The Gazette has been published announcing date of enforcement of the Right to Information Act as from 3 February.
UPFA MP Vidura Wickremanayake says that he reversed his decision to resign from his parliamentary seat after taking into consideration the overwhelming requests from supporters. MORE..
Over 1 million people have been affected by severe drought in Sri Lanka with authorities warning the numbers could rise in the coming weeks due to less rainfall. MORE..
National Freedom Front (NFF) Spokesman Mohammed Muzammil says that the government is continuing to exist in incredible fear and that it is even afraid of ‘drone cameras’ now. MORE..
In his first executive order, Donald Trump - the 45th president of the United States - told government agencies to scale back aspects of the Affordable Care Act - fulfilling his pledge to undo Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law that made medical services accessible to millions of Americans. MORE..
One person was killed while another 7 individuals were wounded following a traffic accident near the 66km Post on the Southern Expressway. MORE..
The Department of Meteorology says that showery weather conditions are expected to enhance during next few days, especially between January 22 and 24. MORE..
The Finance Ministry’s special raid unit says that around 30 liquor breweries releasing liquor to the market without paying taxes to the government, have been identified during a special operations carried out by the unit. MORE..
Popular Sri Lankan singer Roy Peiris has passed away at the age of 54. MORE..
Indian official sources on Friday denied Sri Lankan Regional Development Minister Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka’s contention that Sri Lanka and India are in talks for developing the Trincomalee harbor in the Eastern coast of the island nation, Indian media reported. MORE..
The Sri Lankan government must deliver on the clear demand for justice from Sri Lankans nationwide by implementing the Consultation Task Force recommendations without further delay, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) said today. MORE..
Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States after a long and divisive campaign. MORE..
Sri Lanka’s provincial Chief Ministers representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) are slated to meet former President Mahinda Rajapaksa for a special discussions. MORE..
President Maithripala Sirisena today requested all the private institutions to join frugal way of use of power by switching off lights that are used for the advertising and decoration purposes of their respective institutions. MORE..
A group of 7 university students including four Buddhist monks, arrested in connection with yesterday’s protest at the Kollupitiya junction, have been remanded till January 26 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court. MORE..
Sports
David Miller smashed a quick-fire 40 as a new-look South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the rain-shortened first Twenty20 International on Friday. MORE..
Angelo Mathews, who is facing a lot of criticism following Sri Lanka’s recent 0-3 Test series defeat in South Africa, would remain skipper until the 2019 Cricket World Cup. MORE..
Former Manchester United and Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal says he has retired from coaching after a 26-year career. MORE..
Sri Lanka made history in the international Muay Thai arena when Kumudu Prasanna won his match by knockout at the recent MX Muay Xtreme competition held in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Proteas seam attack obliterated the Sri Lankan batting order on Saturday as South Africa wrapped up the third Test in Johannesburg to win the series 3-0. MORE..
Entertainment
The world premiere of A Dog’s Purpose, Universal’s new canine adventure, has been cancelled following the emergence of a video that appears to show a stunt dog in distress on the film’s set. MORE..
The man behind some of the finest sci-fi films of all time is going to delve into the history of the genre itself. MORE..
Veteran Sri Lankan dramatist and theater director, Parakrama Niriella, will inaugurate Bahuroopi international theatre festival which will start on January 13 in Mysore, India. MORE..
Veteran Indian actor Om Puri, star of British hit East is East, has died aged 66, a family member told the BBC. MORE..
Video of the Day
The Voice
Technology
Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, hosted a half-day technology event in Colombo at Hotel Cinnamon Lakeside on Wednesday. MORE..
Mark Zuckerberg is expected to appear in a Dallas court on Tuesday to defend his company over claims it stole virtual reality technology. MORE..
Today’s digital devices and tools offer amazing opportunities for kids to imagine, invent and explore with technology—and perhaps most important of all, have fun! MORE..
“Pokémon Go” and “Super Mario Go,” Nintendo’s first experiments with bringing its characters to Apple devices, both ended up in the top 10 iOS apps downloaded worldwide in 2016, Apple announced on Thursday. MORE..
Latest TV News Bulletin
Video Story
|
Country
|
Buying
|
Selling
|
USA
U.S.Dollar
|148.1300
|151.8800
|
UK
Sterling Pound
|180.9800
|187.2100
|
Europe
Euro
|156.4800
|162.4900
|
Switzerland
Swiss Franc
|146.0500
|151.8600
|
Canada
Canadian Dollar
|110.9600
|115.3600
|
Australia
Australian Dollar
|110.1700
|115.1400
|
Singapore
Singapore Dollar
|103.2400
|107.0500
|
Japan
Japanese Yen
|1.2847
|1.3334
|
Country
|
Currency
|
Rate
|Bahrain
|Dinar
|398.2442
|Kuwait
|Dinar
|491.4813
|Oman
|Rial
|389.9797
|Qatar
|Riyal
|41.2381
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyal
|40.0341
|UAE
|Dirham
|40.8783