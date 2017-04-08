Back to Top

Don Rickles, legendary insult comic, dead at 90

Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist, Paul Shefrin. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 7, 2017  3:49 pm

Catastrophe: Carrie Fisher’s final TV role airs on Channel 4

Fans have heaped praise on Carrie Fisher after her final TV appearance aired on Tuesday evening. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  4:50 pm

Bob Dylan finally accepts Nobel Prize, months after ceremony

Bob Dylan has accepted his Nobel Prize for literature, more than three months after the awards ceremony, Swedish media report. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 4, 2017  12:07 pm

Tunisia nightclub closed after Muslim call to prayer dance remix

A nightclub in Tunisia has been shut down after footage emerged of a DJ playing a dance remix of the Muslim call to prayer, officials say. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 4, 2017  12:00 pm

The Walking Dead: Season 8 ‘will melt people’s minds’

Fans of The Walking Dead are still picking their jaws up off the floor after Sunday evening’s season finale. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 4, 2017  11:49 am

Beauty and the Beast breaks box office records

Beauty and the Beast has enchanted film fans on its opening weekend - taking $350m (£282m) around the world. MORE...

(0)Comments | March 21, 2017  10:03 am

Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry dies

Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry has died aged 90, police in the US state of Missouri report. MORE...

(0)Comments | March 19, 2017  7:56 am

Buddha to Krishna: Life and Times of George Keyt

George Keyt (1901 - 1993) is rightly regarded as an icon of modern art, a demi-God in Sri Lanka. Much is known about Keyt the painter, although his personal life, despite his naturally gregarious nature and his love for writing, remains a mystery. MORE..

(0)Comments | March 17, 2017  11:57 am

Disney pulls Beauty and the Beast in Malaysia following censorship

Walt Disney has shelved the release of its new film Beauty and the Beast in Malaysia after film censors said it could only be approved if cut to remove a “gay moment”. MORE..

(0)Comments | March 14, 2017  5:00 pm

Ed Sheeran to make guest appearance in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones producers have confirmed Ed Sheeran will make a cameo appearance in the seventh series of the show. MORE...

(0)Comments | March 13, 2017  4:13 pm

GOT Season 7 to be aired in July

Game of Thrones bosses have confirmed the show will return to our screens in July. MORE...

(0)Comments | March 10, 2017  4:47 pm

Russia gives Beauty and the Beast a 16+ rating

Russia’s Culture Ministry is to allow the release of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast - but children under the age of 16 will not be allowed to see it. MORE...

(0)Comments | March 8, 2017  11:43 am

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide’ Smashes Spotify Records For First-Day Streams

Ed Sheeran continues to take the world by storm, with the long-awaited release of his new album Divide (styled ÷) exciting Sheerios around the world on Friday (March 3) -- and subsequently breaking one day stream records on Spotify. MORE...

(0)Comments | March 7, 2017  12:49 pm

Accountants in Oscar flub off the show

The president of the film academy says the two accountants responsible for the best-picture flub at Sunday’s Academy Awards will never return to the Oscar show. MORE...

(0)Comments | March 2, 2017  12:17 pm

Oscar Winners of 2017

The Oscar Winners of 2017 are as follows ; MORE...

(0)Comments | February 28, 2017  12:27 pm

Moonlight wins best picture Oscar, after Warren Beatty gives gong to La La Land

Moonlight has won the best picture Oscar in a chaotic awards ceremony climax which mistakenly awarded the top honour to La La Land, a fiasco which stunned Hollywood and viewers around the world. MORE...

(0)Comments | February 27, 2017  2:56 pm

Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61

Actor Bill Paxton has died due to complications from surgery, People magazine reported. MORE...

(0)Comments | February 26, 2017  10:00 pm

Kutcher pushes to end human trafficking

Actor and activist, Ashton Kutcher, went before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, in an effort to end human trafficking and modern slavery. MORE...

(0)Comments | February 17, 2017  3:27 pm

YouTube and Disney sever ties with PewDiePie over anti-Semitic videos

YouTube and Disney have cut ties with influential Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie after he posted several videos that were deemed anti-Semitic. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 15, 2017  2:39 pm

‘Burning Birds’ (Davena Vihagun): Film Review

Sanjeewa Pushpakumara’s drama, about a poor Sri Lankan villager’s struggle for her family’s survival after her husband’s death, bows at Rotterdam after its appearances in Busan and Tokyo. MORE..

(0)Comments | February 1, 2017  3:16 pm

French beauty crowned Miss Universe, first since 1953

France won its first Miss Universe crown in 64 years on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle where finalists spoke out on the refugee crisis and other hot-button global issues. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 31, 2017  1:14 pm

Michael Jackson ‘was murdered’, claims daughter Paris

Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered and that “everybody in the family knows it”. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 25, 2017  12:25 pm

A Dog’s Purpose premiere cancelled after leaked video of stunt dog ‘in distress’

The world premiere of A Dog’s Purpose, Universal’s new canine adventure, has been cancelled following the emergence of a video that appears to show a stunt dog in distress on the film’s set. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 20, 2017  6:20 pm

James Cameron producing documentary series on history of science fiction

The man behind some of the finest sci-fi films of all time is going to delve into the history of the genre itself. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 17, 2017  4:31 pm

Parakrama Niriella to open Bahuroopi theatre festival

Veteran Sri Lankan dramatist and theater director, Parakrama Niriella, will inaugurate Bahuroopi international theatre festival which will start on January 13 in Mysore, India. MORE..

(0)Comments | January 10, 2017  3:27 pm

