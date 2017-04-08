Back to Top
Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist, Paul Shefrin. MORE...
Fans have heaped praise on Carrie Fisher after her final TV appearance aired on Tuesday evening. MORE...
Bob Dylan has accepted his Nobel Prize for literature, more than three months after the awards ceremony, Swedish media report. MORE...
A nightclub in Tunisia has been shut down after footage emerged of a DJ playing a dance remix of the Muslim call to prayer, officials say. MORE...
Fans of The Walking Dead are still picking their jaws up off the floor after Sunday evening’s season finale. MORE...
Beauty and the Beast has enchanted film fans on its opening weekend - taking $350m (£282m) around the world. MORE...
Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry has died aged 90, police in the US state of Missouri report. MORE...
George Keyt (1901 - 1993) is rightly regarded as an icon of modern art, a demi-God in Sri Lanka. Much is known about Keyt the painter, although his personal life, despite his naturally gregarious nature and his love for writing, remains a mystery. MORE..
Walt Disney has shelved the release of its new film Beauty and the Beast in Malaysia after film censors said it could only be approved if cut to remove a “gay moment”. MORE..
Game of Thrones producers have confirmed Ed Sheeran will make a cameo appearance in the seventh series of the show. MORE...
Game of Thrones bosses have confirmed the show will return to our screens in July. MORE...
Russia’s Culture Ministry is to allow the release of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast - but children under the age of 16 will not be allowed to see it. MORE...
Ed Sheeran continues to take the world by storm, with the long-awaited release of his new album Divide (styled ÷) exciting Sheerios around the world on Friday (March 3) -- and subsequently breaking one day stream records on Spotify. MORE...
The president of the film academy says the two accountants responsible for the best-picture flub at Sunday’s Academy Awards will never return to the Oscar show. MORE...
The Oscar Winners of 2017 are as follows ; MORE...
Moonlight has won the best picture Oscar in a chaotic awards ceremony climax which mistakenly awarded the top honour to La La Land, a fiasco which stunned Hollywood and viewers around the world. MORE...
Actor Bill Paxton has died due to complications from surgery, People magazine reported. MORE...
Actor and activist, Ashton Kutcher, went before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, in an effort to end human trafficking and modern slavery. MORE...
YouTube and Disney have cut ties with influential Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie after he posted several videos that were deemed anti-Semitic. MORE..
Sanjeewa Pushpakumara’s drama, about a poor Sri Lankan villager’s struggle for her family’s survival after her husband’s death, bows at Rotterdam after its appearances in Busan and Tokyo. MORE..
France won its first Miss Universe crown in 64 years on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle where finalists spoke out on the refugee crisis and other hot-button global issues. MORE..
Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered and that “everybody in the family knows it”. MORE..
The world premiere of A Dog’s Purpose, Universal’s new canine adventure, has been cancelled following the emergence of a video that appears to show a stunt dog in distress on the film’s set. MORE..
The man behind some of the finest sci-fi films of all time is going to delve into the history of the genre itself. MORE..
Veteran Sri Lankan dramatist and theater director, Parakrama Niriella, will inaugurate Bahuroopi international theatre festival which will start on January 13 in Mysore, India. MORE..