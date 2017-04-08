Back to Top

Sport News

Bangladesh draw Sri Lanka T20 series

Bangladesh draw Sri Lanka T20 series

A glittering allround show from Shakib Al Hasan and some deft bowling display from Mustafizur Rahman have propelled Bangladesh to a series-levelling 45-run win in the last Twenty20 against Sri Lanka to give Mashrafe Bin Mortaza a victorious send-off in the format. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  10:52 pm

Malinga takes hat-trick as Bangladesh post 176/9

Malinga takes hat-trick as Bangladesh post 176/9

Lasith Malinga picked up a hat-trick for Sri Lanka in their second Twenty20 International against Bangladesh on Thursday as the visitors set a target of 177 for the Lions. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  09:22 pm

Bangladesh bat first in 2nd T20

Bangladesh bat first in 2nd T20

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the second and final Twenty20 International played at the R Premadasa Stadium. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 6, 2017  07:22 pm

Sri Lanka wins first T20I against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka wins first T20I against Bangladesh

Kusal Perera hit a 53-ball 77 to lead Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 4, 2017  11:25 pm

Bangladesh post 155

Bangladesh post 155

Bangladesh posted a total of 155 for six at the end of their allotted overs in the first innings of the opening T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 4, 2017  10:16 pm

Bangladesh bat first in T20 vs SL

Bangladesh bat first in T20 vs SL

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the 1st Twenty20 against Sri Lanka played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 4, 2017  06:52 pm

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to clinch Emerging Teams Cup

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to clinch Emerging Teams Cup

The spinners tried hard, but lack of runs, poor fielding and too many loose deliveries from the seamers meant that Pakistan U-23 failed to stop Sri Lanka from registering a nervy five-wicket win in the final of the Asian Cricket Council’s Emerging Teams Cup at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Monday. MORE...

(0)Comments | April 4, 2017  12:07 pm

Sri Lanka level series with first win in eight ODIs

Sri Lanka level series with first win in eight ODIs

Sri Lanka squared the three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh with a 70-run victory in the final match in Colombo on Saturday. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 1, 2017  06:14 pm

Kusal, Thisara carry Sri Lanka to 280

Kusal, Thisara carry Sri Lanka to 280

A blistering start from the openers, a crucial half-century from Kusal Mendis and a superb cameo from Thisara Perera have propelled Sri Lanka to 280 for 9 in the last ODI against Bangladesh. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 1, 2017  02:40 pm

Bangladesh wins toss, bowl first

Bangladesh wins toss, bowl first

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka played at the SSC in Colombo. MORE..

(0)Comments | April 1, 2017  09:49 am

British cycling legend dies after being hit by car during race

British cycling legend dies after being hit by car during race

Veteran British endurance cyclist Mike Hall has died after being struck by a car during the Indian Pacific Wheel race from Perth to Sydney, event officials said. MORE..

(0)Comments | March 31, 2017  02:33 pm

Bangladesh reject invitation to tour Pakistan

Bangladesh reject invitation to tour Pakistan

Bangladesh have refused to tour Pakistan for a proposed two-match T20 series sometime before July this year. MORE...

(0)Comments | March 31, 2017  02:14 pm

Most Viewed Stories

MOST VIEWED VIDEO STORIES

MORE >>