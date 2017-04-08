Back to Top
A glittering allround show from Shakib Al Hasan and some deft bowling display from Mustafizur Rahman have propelled Bangladesh to a series-levelling 45-run win in the last Twenty20 against Sri Lanka to give Mashrafe Bin Mortaza a victorious send-off in the format. MORE..
Lasith Malinga picked up a hat-trick for Sri Lanka in their second Twenty20 International against Bangladesh on Thursday as the visitors set a target of 177 for the Lions. MORE..
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the second and final Twenty20 International played at the R Premadasa Stadium. MORE..
Kusal Perera hit a 53-ball 77 to lead Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. MORE..
Bangladesh posted a total of 155 for six at the end of their allotted overs in the first innings of the opening T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. MORE..
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the 1st Twenty20 against Sri Lanka played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. MORE..
The spinners tried hard, but lack of runs, poor fielding and too many loose deliveries from the seamers meant that Pakistan U-23 failed to stop Sri Lanka from registering a nervy five-wicket win in the final of the Asian Cricket Council’s Emerging Teams Cup at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Monday. MORE...
Sri Lanka squared the three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh with a 70-run victory in the final match in Colombo on Saturday. MORE..
A blistering start from the openers, a crucial half-century from Kusal Mendis and a superb cameo from Thisara Perera have propelled Sri Lanka to 280 for 9 in the last ODI against Bangladesh. MORE..
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka played at the SSC in Colombo. MORE..
Veteran British endurance cyclist Mike Hall has died after being struck by a car during the Indian Pacific Wheel race from Perth to Sydney, event officials said. MORE..
Bangladesh have refused to tour Pakistan for a proposed two-match T20 series sometime before July this year. MORE...