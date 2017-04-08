Back to Top
The Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei has won a patent victory over its South Korean rival Samsung. MORE...
Facebook is taking fresh action to prevent so-called revenge porn from being spread across its platforms. MORE...
The organisers of two privacy campaigns say they plan to buy, then sell, the internet browsing histories of some of America’s best-known politicians. MORE...
Samsung hopes to refurbish the 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices that it recalled after a battery fault led to some catching fire. MORE...
The US is banning electronic devices from cabin baggage on flights from eight mainly Middle Eastern and North African countries. MORE...
Australia’s internet speed has ranked as the 51st slowest out of 108 countries around the world, lagging behind underdeveloped nations such as Kenya and Sri Lanka. MORE...
It’s unlikely to put a dent or even a slight ding in the popularity of Venmo, but today Google is making it easier to send cash using its Gmail app for Android. MORE...
An advertorial article published in the Guardian about a new Jaguar car has been rebuked by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority. MORE...
Wikileaks has published details of what it says are wide-ranging hacking tools used by the CIA.
IBM has made its quantum computing system commercially available to businesses and beefed up an existing system used by the research community. MORE...
Facebook is trialling a “dislike” button for the first time, in response to high demand from users. MORE...
Even though Gmail has maintained a size cap of 25MB on emails and attachments that can be received through its service for a long time, Google has announced that it is now expanding this limit to 50MB. MORE..
Facebook has begun using artificial intelligence to identify members that may be at risk of killing themselves. MORE...
Several high-profile websites and services were knocked offline by a failure at one of Amazon’s major US data centres. MORE...
US private rocket company SpaceX has announced that two private citizens have paid to be sent around the Moon. MORE...
LG unveiled the LG G6 smartphone on Sunday, a flagship device the struggling electronics giant hopes can put it back into a position where it can challenge the likes of Apple and fierce rival Samsung. MORE...
The Project Loon team, part of the company’s X research lab, said it was now able to use machine learning to predict weather systems. MORE...
There have been rumors (and also this) about Apple‘s iPhone 8 getting curved OLED displays to replace the LCD panels of iPhones past. MORE...
Facebook’s acquisition of Oculus just became a half billion more expensive. A jury in Dallas, Texas has awarded ZeniMax Media $500 million after finding that Palmer Luckey (and by extension Oculus VR) violated the terms of a non-disclosure agreement. MORE..
Over 2,000 Google employees rallied against President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans immigration from seven majority Muslim countries today. MORE..
What was once theory is now reality after a pair of scientists, 80 years after it was first suggested, successfully turned hydrogen into metal. For fuels, superconductors and more materials, this is a turning point. MORE..
An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States. MORE..
Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, hosted a half-day technology event in Colombo at Hotel Cinnamon Lakeside on Wednesday. MORE..
Mark Zuckerberg is expected to appear in a Dallas court on Tuesday to defend his company over claims it stole virtual reality technology. MORE..
Today’s digital devices and tools offer amazing opportunities for kids to imagine, invent and explore with technology—and perhaps most important of all, have fun! MORE..