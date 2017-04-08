Back to Top

Huawei defeats Samsung in patent battle in China

The Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei has won a patent victory over its South Korean rival Samsung. MORE...

April 7, 2017

Facebook revenge porn to be blocked from reposts

Facebook is taking fresh action to prevent so-called revenge porn from being spread across its platforms. MORE...

April 6, 2017

Campaigners seek ‘to sell US politicians’ browsing data’

The organisers of two privacy campaigns say they plan to buy, then sell, the internet browsing histories of some of America’s best-known politicians. MORE...

March 31, 2017

Samsung plans to relaunch refurbished Note 7 devices

Samsung hopes to refurbish the 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices that it recalled after a battery fault led to some catching fire. MORE...

March 28, 2017

US to ban laptops and tablets on flights from eight countries

The US is banning electronic devices from cabin baggage on flights from eight mainly Middle Eastern and North African countries. MORE...

March 21, 2017

Australia slumps to 51st in internet speed rankings - behind Sri Lanka and KENYA

Australia’s internet speed has ranked as the 51st slowest out of 108 countries around the world, lagging behind underdeveloped nations such as Kenya and Sri Lanka. MORE...

March 16, 2017

Gmail for Android now lets you send people money right in the app

It’s unlikely to put a dent or even a slight ding in the popularity of Venmo, but today Google is making it easier to send cash using its Gmail app for Android. MORE...

March 15, 2017

Jaguar ad encouraged unsafe driving - watchdog

An advertorial article published in the Guardian about a new Jaguar car has been rebuked by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority. MORE...

March 9, 2017

Wikileaks: CIA has tools to snoop via TVs

Wikileaks has published details of what it says are wide-ranging hacking tools used by the CIA.

March 8, 2017

IBM’s online quantum machine gets faster

IBM has made its quantum computing system commercially available to businesses and beefed up an existing system used by the research community. MORE...

March 7, 2017

Facebook to trial ‘dislike’ button for first time in Messenger app overhaul

Facebook is trialling a “dislike” button for the first time, in response to high demand from users. MORE...

March 6, 2017

Gmail now accepts attachments up to 50 MB in size

Even though Gmail has maintained a size cap of 25MB on emails and attachments that can be received through its service for a long time, Google has announced that it is now expanding this limit to 50MB. MORE..

March 2, 2017

Facebook artificial intelligence spots suicidal users

Facebook has begun using artificial intelligence to identify members that may be at risk of killing themselves. MORE...

March 2, 2017

Amazon data centre fault knocks websites offline temporarily

Several high-profile websites and services were knocked offline by a failure at one of Amazon’s major US data centres. MORE...

March 1, 2017

SpaceX to fly tourists around the moon

US private rocket company SpaceX has announced that two private citizens have paid to be sent around the Moon. MORE...

February 28, 2017

LG launches G6 smartphone to make up for G5 flop

LG unveiled the LG G6 smartphone on Sunday, a flagship device the struggling electronics giant hopes can put it back into a position where it can challenge the likes of Apple and fierce rival Samsung. MORE...

February 27, 2017

Google hails net balloon ‘breakthrough’

The Project Loon team, part of the company’s X research lab, said it was now able to use machine learning to predict weather systems. MORE...

February 17, 2017

Apple’s iPhone 8 could get curved OLED screens

There have been rumors (and also this) about Apple‘s iPhone 8 getting curved OLED displays to replace the LCD panels of iPhones past. MORE...

February 14, 2017

Oculus ordered to pay $500 million in ZeniMax lawsuit

Facebook’s acquisition of Oculus just became a half billion more expensive. A jury in Dallas, Texas has awarded ZeniMax Media $500 million after finding that Palmer Luckey (and by extension Oculus VR) violated the terms of a non-disclosure agreement. MORE..

February 2, 2017

Google employees rally against Trump’s immigration ban

Over 2,000 Google employees rallied against President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans immigration from seven majority Muslim countries today. MORE..

January 31, 2017

Astounding metallic hydrogen discovery ‘a Holy Grail moment’

What was once theory is now reality after a pair of scientists, 80 years after it was first suggested, successfully turned hydrogen into metal. For fuels, superconductors and more materials, this is a turning point. MORE..

January 27, 2017

Microsoft victory in overseas email seizure case is upheld

An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States. MORE..

January 25, 2017

Red Hat brings the ‘Power’ of open source to Sri Lanka

Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, hosted a half-day technology event in Colombo at Hotel Cinnamon Lakeside on Wednesday. MORE..

January 19, 2017

Zuckerberg due in court over VR ‘heist’

Mark Zuckerberg is expected to appear in a Dallas court on Tuesday to defend his company over claims it stole virtual reality technology. MORE..

January 17, 2017

Google’s Toontastic storytelling app for kids goes 3D

Today’s digital devices and tools offer amazing opportunities for kids to imagine, invent and explore with technology—and perhaps most important of all, have fun! MORE..

January 13, 2017

