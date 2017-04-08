Back to Top

Veteran film director Wasantha Obeysekara passes away

Veteran film director Wasantha Obeysekara passes away

Award winning Sri Lankan film director Wasantha Obeysekara has passed away at the age of 78.

Matara-bound vehicles to exit expressway at Kokmaduwa

Matara-bound vehicles to exit expressway at Kokmaduwa

Motorists traveling towards Matara on the Southern Expressway are requested to exit at the Kokmaduwa interchange for around 4 hours from 2.30pm today (8), the Road Development Authority (RDA) said.

Sri Lanka tells India to increase Palk Bay patrol - report

Sri Lanka tells India to increase Palk Bay patrol - report

Sri Lanka on Friday asked India to increase the patrol of the Palk Bay to prevent Tamil Nadu fishermen from trespassing into Sri Lankan waters, even as it expressed positive signs on the likely release of detained Indian trawlers.

Colombo Port City a key project under Belt and Road Initiative: CCCC

Colombo Port City a key project under Belt and Road Initiative: CCCC

With Jun Hai 1, Asia's largest trailing suction hopper dredger joining the construction fleet, the land reclamation of Colombo Port City has been proceeding rapidly, Xinhua reports.

Police probe suspicious death at Hatton bus stand

Police probe suspicious death at Hatton bus stand

The body of an individual who died under suspicious circumstances has been discovered at the SLTB bus stand in Hatton this morning, police said.

Philippines donates $100K to Sri Lanka typhoon victims

Philippines donates $100K to Sri Lanka typhoon victims

The Government of Philippines on Friday turned over $100,000 to Sri Lanka as humanitarian assistance to those affected by Typhoon Roanu in May 2016 that left 201 dead and caused millions in damages.

Woman, two children found dead in Anuradhapura

Woman, two children found dead in Anuradhapura

Three bodies have been discovered at a residence in the Viharapulankulama area in Anuradhapura.

China, Sri Lanka pledge to advance strategic cooperative partnership

China, Sri Lanka pledge to advance strategic cooperative partnership

China and Sri Lanka have agreed to further advance their strategic cooperative partnership.

Pakistan donates 10,000 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka

Pakistan donates 10,000 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka

The Government of Pakistan donated 10,000 metric tons (MT) rice to assist people who were affected by the drought in Sri Lanka.

Truck rams into crowd in central Stockholm

Truck rams into crowd in central Stockholm

At least four people died and 15 more were injured after a truck drove into a crowd in Stockholm on Friday afternoon, the Swedish police said in a press conference.

Chanaka Ailapperuma appointed CPC's opposition leader

Chanaka Ailapperuma appointed CPC’s opposition leader

UNP central provincial councilor Chanaka Ailapperuma has been appointed as the Central Provincial Council's Leader of the Opposition, Governor of the province Niluka Ekanayake said.

Fire breaks out at fireworks factory; 2 dead

Fire breaks out at fireworks factory; 2 dead

A fire has broken out at a fireworks factory located in Kimbulapitiya, Negombo.

Govt decides on SAITM and NFTH

Govt decides on SAITM and NFTH

With the view of resolving the controversial SAITM issue, the government has proposed to bring the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital under the Ministry of Health, whilst allowing it to continue to run as a teaching hospital.

Ravi and Rishad respond to rice shortage rumours

Ravi and Rishad respond to rice shortage rumours

Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen says that rice stocks in the country have increased and sufficient stocks are now available in the market for the next two months.

Heavy traffic around Colombo Fort due to protests

Heavy traffic around Colombo Fort due to protests

Heavy Traffic reported from the Colombo Fort area near the Railway station due the GMOA protest against SAITM.

GMOA threatens severe union action over SAITM issue

GMOA threatens severe union action over SAITM issue

The Assistant Secretary of the Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA), Dr. Haritha Aluthge states that the doctors' strike is currently ongoing islandwide, and urges the President to use his executive powers to offer solace to the public, should the need arise.

Bangladesh draw Sri Lanka T20 series

Bangladesh draw Sri Lanka T20 series

A glittering allround show from Shakib Al Hasan and some deft bowling display from Mustafizur Rahman have propelled Bangladesh to a series-levelling 45-run win in the last Twenty20 against Sri Lanka to give Mashrafe Bin Mortaza a victorious send-off in the format.

Malinga takes hat-trick as Bangladesh post 176/9

Malinga takes hat-trick as Bangladesh post 176/9

Lasith Malinga picked up a hat-trick for Sri Lanka in their second Twenty20 International against Bangladesh on Thursday as the visitors set a target of 177 for the Lions.

Bangladesh bat first in 2nd T20

Bangladesh bat first in 2nd T20

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the second and final Twenty20 International played at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka wins first T20I against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka wins first T20I against Bangladesh

Kusal Perera hit a 53-ball 77 to lead Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Bangladesh post 155

Bangladesh post 155

Bangladesh posted a total of 155 for six at the end of their allotted overs in the first innings of the opening T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Don Rickles, legendary insult comic, dead at 90

Don Rickles, legendary insult comic, dead at 90

Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist, Paul Shefrin.

Catastrophe: Carrie Fisher's final TV role airs on Channel 4

Catastrophe: Carrie Fisher’s final TV role airs on Channel 4

Fans have heaped praise on Carrie Fisher after her final TV appearance aired on Tuesday evening.

Bob Dylan finally accepts Nobel Prize, months after ceremony

Bob Dylan finally accepts Nobel Prize, months after ceremony

Bob Dylan has accepted his Nobel Prize for literature, more than three months after the awards ceremony, Swedish media report.

Tunisia nightclub closed after Muslim call to prayer dance remix

Tunisia nightclub closed after Muslim call to prayer dance remix

A nightclub in Tunisia has been shut down after footage emerged of a DJ playing a dance remix of the Muslim call to prayer, officials say.

Huawei defeats Samsung in patent battle in China

Huawei defeats Samsung in patent battle in China

The Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei has won a patent victory over its South Korean rival Samsung.

Facebook revenge porn to be blocked from reposts

Facebook revenge porn to be blocked from reposts

Facebook is taking fresh action to prevent so-called revenge porn from being spread across its platforms.

Campaigners seek 'to sell US politicians' browsing data'

Campaigners seek ‘to sell US politicians’ browsing data’

The organisers of two privacy campaigns say they plan to buy, then sell, the internet browsing histories of some of America's best-known politicians.

Samsung plans to relaunch refurbished Note 7 devices

Samsung plans to relaunch refurbished Note 7 devices

Samsung hopes to refurbish the 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices that it recalled after a battery fault led to some catching fire.

