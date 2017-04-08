Back to Top
Lead Story
Award winning Sri Lankan film director Wasantha Obeysekara has passed away at the age of 78.
Hot News
Motorists traveling towards Matara on the Southern Expressway are requested to exit at the Kokmaduwa interchange for around 4 hours from 2.30pm today (8), the Road Development Authority (RDA) said. MORE..
Sri Lanka on Friday asked India to increase the patrol of the Palk Bay to prevent Tamil Nadu fishermen from trespassing into Sri Lankan waters, even as it expressed positive signs on the likely release of detained Indian trawlers. MORE..
With Jun Hai 1, Asia’s largest trailing suction hopper dredger joining the construction fleet, the land reclamation of Colombo Port City has been proceeding rapidly, Xinhua reports. MORE..
The body of an individual who died under suspicious circumstances has been discovered at the SLTB bus stand in Hatton this morning, police said. MORE..
The Government of Philippines on Friday turned over $100,000 to Sri Lanka as humanitarian assistance to those affected by Typhoon Roanu in May 2016 that left 201 dead and caused millions in damages. MORE..
Three bodies have been discovered at a residence in the Viharapulankulama area in Anuradhapura. MORE..
China and Sri Lanka have agreed to further advance their strategic cooperative partnership. MORE..
The Government of Pakistan donated 10,000 metric tons (MT) rice to assist people who were affected by the drought in Sri Lanka. MORE..
At least four people died and 15 more were injured after a truck drove into a crowd in Stockholm on Friday afternoon, the Swedish police said in a press conference. MORE..
UNP central provincial councilor Chanaka Ailapperuma has been appointed as the Central Provincial Council’s Leader of the Opposition, Governor of the province Niluka Ekanayake said. MORE..
A fire has broken out at a fireworks factory located in Kimbulapitiya, Negombo. MORE..
With the view of resolving the controversial SAITM issue, the government has proposed to bring the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital under the Ministry of Health, whilst allowing it to continue to run as a teaching hospital. MORE..
Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen says that rice stocks in the country have increased and sufficient stocks are now available in the market for the next two months. MORE..
Heavy Traffic reported from the Colombo Fort area near the Railway station due the GMOA protest against SAITM. MORE...
The Assistant Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), Dr. Haritha Aluthge states that the doctors’ strike is currently ongoing islandwide, and urges the President to use his executive powers to offer solace to the public, should the need arise. MORE..
Sports
A glittering allround show from Shakib Al Hasan and some deft bowling display from Mustafizur Rahman have propelled Bangladesh to a series-levelling 45-run win in the last Twenty20 against Sri Lanka to give Mashrafe Bin Mortaza a victorious send-off in the format. MORE..
Lasith Malinga picked up a hat-trick for Sri Lanka in their second Twenty20 International against Bangladesh on Thursday as the visitors set a target of 177 for the Lions. MORE..
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the second and final Twenty20 International played at the R Premadasa Stadium. MORE..
Kusal Perera hit a 53-ball 77 to lead Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. MORE..
Bangladesh posted a total of 155 for six at the end of their allotted overs in the first innings of the opening T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. MORE..
Entertainment
Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist, Paul Shefrin. MORE...
Fans have heaped praise on Carrie Fisher after her final TV appearance aired on Tuesday evening. MORE...
Bob Dylan has accepted his Nobel Prize for literature, more than three months after the awards ceremony, Swedish media report. MORE...
A nightclub in Tunisia has been shut down after footage emerged of a DJ playing a dance remix of the Muslim call to prayer, officials say. MORE...
Video of the Day
Technology
The Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei has won a patent victory over its South Korean rival Samsung. MORE...
Facebook is taking fresh action to prevent so-called revenge porn from being spread across its platforms. MORE...
The organisers of two privacy campaigns say they plan to buy, then sell, the internet browsing histories of some of America’s best-known politicians. MORE...
Samsung hopes to refurbish the 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices that it recalled after a battery fault led to some catching fire. MORE...
|
Country
|
Buying
|
Selling
|
USA
U.S.Dollar
|150.0400
|153.8400
|
UK
Sterling Pound
|186.6000
|192.9800
|
Europe
Euro
|159.1900
|165.2900
|
Switzerland
Swiss Franc
|148.5400
|154.4500
|
Canada
Canadian Dollar
|110.9400
|115.3400
|
Australia
Australian Dollar
|112.1600
|117.2200
|
Singapore
Singapore Dollar
|106.6300
|110.5600
|
Japan
Japanese Yen
|1.3518
|1.4031
|
Country
|
Currency
|
Rate
|Bahrain
|Dinar
|402.1754
|Kuwait
|Dinar
|497.1307
|Oman
|Rial
|393.7560
|Qatar
|Riyal
|41.6398
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyal
|40.4229
|UAE
|Dirham
|41.2730