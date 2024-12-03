The Parliament is scheduled to convene at 9.30 a.m. today (03), presided over by Speaker Dr. Asoka Ranwala.

The debate on the government’s policy statement is scheduled to take place today, and will continue tomorrow (04).

Accordingly, the motion on the statement of the Government Policy presented recently in Parliament by the President will be debated from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today.

Meanwhile, a division on the Motion has been scheduled for at 5.00 p.m. tomorrow, the Parliamentary Communications Department said.

The debate on the Resolution on the Vote on Account with regard to the first four months of 2025 will be carried out on December 05 and 06 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.