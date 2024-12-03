US Assistant Secretary of State to visit Sri Lanka

US Assistant Secretary of State to visit Sri Lanka

December 3, 2024   08:39 am

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is scheduled to travel to India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal from December 3 to December 10, the US Embassy in Colombo said in a statement.

His trip will strengthen cooperation with key partners in South Asia to promote regional prosperity and security, the US Embassy said.

In New Delhi, India, Assistant Secretary Lu will support U.S.-India collaboration in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.  

He will join Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink to lead U.S. participation in the U.S.-India East Asia Consultations.  

The Consultations, along with separate meetings with senior Indian officials, will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on global and regional issues, the statement added.

Meanwhile on December 5, Assistant Secretary Lu will travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka, to advance U.S.-Sri Lankan joint efforts to promote sustainable economic growth, combat corruption, and strengthen people-to-people ties.  

USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Anjali Kaur and Department of the Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary Robert Kaproth will join the Assistant Secretary to meet with senior government officials from Sri Lanka’s new administration and representatives from civil society, according to the US Embassy in Colombo.

Discussions will deepen ties with the new government, support its efforts to combat corruption, and explore how the United States can support Sri Lanka’s governance and economic reform agenda through tailored technical assistance, capacity building, and development programs, it added.

Assistant Secretary Lu will conclude his trip in Kathmandu, Nepal, meeting with senior leaders to advance cooperation on environmental protection, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development. He will meet with youth leaders to gain insights into their vision for the future of U.S.-Nepal relations.  

Additionally, discussions will emphasize the importance of cultural preservation, recognizing Nepal’s rich heritage as a cornerstone of its identity and a key driver of its tourism and economy, said the US Embassy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President (English)

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit candidates' expense reports (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit candidates' expense reports (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)