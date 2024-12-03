Anuradha Jayaratne appointed leader of NDF parliamentary group

The New Democratic Front (NDF) Kandy District Member of Parliament Anuradha Jayaratne has been appointed the leader of the NDF parliamentary group.

This decision has been made during a meeting of the NDF’s Parliamentarians held last evening (02) under the leadership of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Meanwhile, it was reported that this appointment has been communicated to the Speaker of the House Dr. Asoka Ranwala.

MP Anuradha Jayaratne is the son of former Prime Minister D.M. Jayaratne.