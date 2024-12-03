Excise Dept. to suspend licenses of tax defaulting liquor manufacturers

Excise Dept. to suspend licenses of tax defaulting liquor manufacturers

December 3, 2024   10:32 am

The Excise Department has announced that strict actions under the Excise Ordinance will be taken to suspend the production activities of companies that continue to default on excise duty arrears, with their licenses for 2025 withheld.

The Department of Excise revealed that out of the 23 alcohol manufacturing companies licensed for production this year, all but three have cleared their dues before the deadline on November 30.

Accordingly,the department said that legal proceedings will be initiated against the defaulters—W.M. Mendis & Co. Limited, Kurunegala Royal Ceylon Distilleries Private Limited, and Meegoda McCallum Brewery Limited.

Further measures against these companies will be determined based on the judgments of the legal proceedings, the department added.

In addition, efforts are underway to confirm the ownership of non-operational entities, including Lunuwila Globe Blenders, Wayamba Spirits Limited (which holds a wholesale license), and the Payagala Cooperative Liquor Manufacturing Plants, and will proceed to recover outstanding taxes from these companies.

The Excise Department has also suspended operations at the Valikamam Liquor Manufacturing Plant at Vankanai in Northern Province, pending the settlement of overdue excise duties.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President (English)

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit candidates' expense reports (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit candidates' expense reports (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)