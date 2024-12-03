Litro Gas to announce December price revisions tomorrow

December 3, 2024   11:02 am

The Litro Gas Company says that the LP gas price revision for the month of December will be announced tomorrow (04). 

A spokesperson of the company mentioned that the price revision will be carried out based on the current global market’s LP gas prices. 

Furthermore, it was reported that although the gas prices have risen internationally leading to an expected increase in local prices, negotiations are ongoing to keep the local prices stable to provide relief to the people.

The price revision proposal related to the matter has reportedly forwarded to the Ministry of Finance.

No LP gas price revision took place last month, and the most recent price revision was in October.

