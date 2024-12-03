Govt. pledges relief to direct and indirect weather-affected communities

Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara stated that the government is committed to providing assistance to individuals and families who have been directly and indirectly impacted by recent adverse weather conditions.

Speaking during today’s (03) parliamentary session, the Deputy Minister he confirmed that the President has instructed relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to rescue and support affected communities.

Jayasekara further revealed that 139,439 families and 469,872 individuals across 24 districts have been displaced, with 18 fatalities and 20 injuries recorded.

Additionally, 12,348 families—amounting to 38,616 individuals—were initially relocated to 247 relief centers. Of these, 79 designated centers continue to shelter 2,494 families, comprising 7,946 individuals, the Deputy Minister said.

However, he noted that the number of people indirectly affected by the adverse weather conditions is higher than the reported figures. As a result, the government has given special focus to this issue while providing disaster relief and post-disaster relief.

Minister Jayasekara emphasized that the number of people indirectly affected by the severe weather is higher than current estimates, noting that the government is focusing on providing both immediate disaster relief and long-term post-disaster assistance.