Person sentenced to life in prison over drug possession

December 3, 2024   12:56 pm

The Colombo High Court sentenced to life in prison a person who was found guilty of being in possession of 6.5 grams of heroin intended for distribution.

This verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court judge Adithya Patabendige today (03).

The accused had been arrested by police during a raid carried out in the Sri Wickremapura area of Mattakkuliya on 21 June 2021 along with 6.5 grams of heroin.

Later, the Attorney General filed charges against the accused for possession and trafficking of heroin.

The judge, who declared the verdict after a lengthy trial, stated that the charges leveled by the prosecution against the accused have been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, the judge ordered that the accused be sentenced to life imprisonment.

