Sajith criticizes govt. of using PTA to oppress social media

December 3, 2024   12:57 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa criticized the government for allegedly using the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to suppress social media freedom, despite promising to abolish the controversial legislation before coming to power.

Speaking in Parliament today (03), Premadasa pointed out that social media played a significant role in securing the current government’s large electoral mandate. He added that however, after coming to power, the government is using the very Act it had promised to repeal to suppress social media activists.

“Is this fair to engage in a media crackdown using the Prevention of Terrorism Act? You received immense support from the social media sector received immense. Yet now, social media activists are being targeted under the same Act you vowed to repeal,” Premadasa expressed.

“We suggest if you do what is said, stop this repression. You have to walk the talk”, the opposition leader stressed.

