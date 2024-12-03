Govt to provide allowance for children of Aswesuma beneficiaries

The government has decided to provide an allowance of Rs. 6,000 to assist parents who are unable to afford school stationery and equipment for their children.

Accordingly, the relevant allowance will be provided for the school children of the “Aswesuma” beneficiaries, whose parents are disabled, who live in orphanages and are helpless under special circumstances.

The Chief Government Whip, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa stated that this decision will come into effect from the upcoming school term.

Furthermore, he expressed that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal pertaining to the matter, presented by Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya yesterday (02).