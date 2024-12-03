Govt to provide allowance for children of Aswesuma beneficiaries

Govt to provide allowance for children of Aswesuma beneficiaries

December 3, 2024   01:03 pm

The government has decided to provide an allowance of Rs. 6,000 to assist parents who are unable to afford school stationery and equipment for their children.

Accordingly, the relevant allowance will be provided for the school children of the “Aswesuma” beneficiaries, whose parents are disabled, who live in orphanages and are helpless under special circumstances. 

The Chief Government Whip, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa stated that this decision will come into effect from the upcoming school term. 

Furthermore, he expressed that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal pertaining to the matter, presented by Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya yesterday (02).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President (English)

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit candidates' expense reports (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit candidates' expense reports (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)