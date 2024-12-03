No change in Litro Gas prices for December

The Litro Gas Company says that the prices of its domestic LP Gas cylinders will remain unchanged for the month of December 2024.

The Chairman of the Litro Gas Company, Channa Gunawardena stated that the company decided to keep the prices of LP gas cylinders unchanged despite the price hike in the global market, in order to provide relief to the consumers.

Accordingly, the prices of Litro LP gas domestic gas cylinders will remain unchanged as follows:

12.5kg – Rs. 3,690

05kg – Rs. 1,482

2.3kg – Rs. 694

No LP gas price revision took place last month as well, and the most recent price revision was in October.