Cabinet approves drafting of bill to allow recalling of LG Election nominations

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to draft the Local Government Elections (Special Provisions) Bill in order to make necessary provisions for the recalling of nominations for Local Government (LG) Elections.

Speaking at the Cabinet press conference held today (03), Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said that it has been decided at the Cabinet meeting held on 02 September 2024 to instruct the Legal Draftsman to prepare the Local Government Elections (Special Provisions) Bill to recall the nominations called for the Local Government Elections scheduled to be held in 2023 and to make arrangements for calling new nominations.

He highlighted that during the party leaders’ meeting held on 25 November 2024 under the patronage of the Speaker of Parliament in which recognized political party leaders also participated, it was agreed that the nominations called in the year 2023 should be cancelled and new nominations should be called for the upcoming LG Elections.

Accordingly, the Cabinet approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government to instruct the Legal Draftsman to prepare the Local Government Elections (Special Provisions) Bill to empower the Election Commission to recall the nominations for the Local Government Elections and to make arrangements to call new nominations.

This decision was arrived at in order to safeguard the right of all voters and the right of the youth community to submit nominations for the election, Dr. Jayatissa added.