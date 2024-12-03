Govt. to dispose of super luxury vehicles in govt institutions

Govt. to dispose of super luxury vehicles in govt institutions

December 3, 2024   03:02 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to conduct a study on vehicles used in all government institutions and systematically dispose of super luxury vehicles that incur high maintenance and fuel costs in government institutions by selling them in order to reduce government spending.

The approval has been granted to the proposal submitted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to assess and streamline the government vehicle fleet, focusing on those with higher engine capacities, which contribute to rising maintenance expenses.

As part of this decision, the President has called for a formal study of the vehicles available in all government institutions and to authorize the Secretary to the Treasury to issue relevant circular instructions to dispose of vehicles with a petrol engine capacity of more than 1800cc and diesel engine capacity of more than 2300cc (excluding double cabs / single cabs / vans / buses) falling under customs code 87.03 by the relevant Chief Accounting Officers before March 01, 2025, following the prescribed procurement procedure, and to report to the Controller General of the Treasury.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President (English)

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit candidates' expense reports (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit candidates' expense reports (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)