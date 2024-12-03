Govt. to dispose of super luxury vehicles in govt institutions

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to conduct a study on vehicles used in all government institutions and systematically dispose of super luxury vehicles that incur high maintenance and fuel costs in government institutions by selling them in order to reduce government spending.

The approval has been granted to the proposal submitted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to assess and streamline the government vehicle fleet, focusing on those with higher engine capacities, which contribute to rising maintenance expenses.

As part of this decision, the President has called for a formal study of the vehicles available in all government institutions and to authorize the Secretary to the Treasury to issue relevant circular instructions to dispose of vehicles with a petrol engine capacity of more than 1800cc and diesel engine capacity of more than 2300cc (excluding double cabs / single cabs / vans / buses) falling under customs code 87.03 by the relevant Chief Accounting Officers before March 01, 2025, following the prescribed procurement procedure, and to report to the Controller General of the Treasury.