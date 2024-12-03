Cabinet approval to allow rice imports without permits

Cabinet approval to allow rice imports without permits

December 3, 2024   03:04 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to allow the import of rice without import control permits until 20 December, 2024.

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said that the Cabinet considered the advisability of temporarily lifting the existing restrictions on the import of rice, in view of the current shortages of rice, including Nadu and other rice varieties in the domestic market as well as the damage caused to paddy cultivation due to the recent adverse weather conditions.

Accordingly, it has been decided to grant permission to import rice into the country without obtaining import control permits up until 20 December, 2024, with immediate effect.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President (English)

Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents presented to President (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit candidates' expense reports (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit candidates' expense reports (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Four arrested over publicizing LTTE Mahaveerar commemorations (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Ex-President Ranil praises President Anura Kumara for commitment to IMF program (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka explains impact of deflation (English)