Cabinet approval to allow rice imports without permits

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to allow the import of rice without import control permits until 20 December, 2024.

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said that the Cabinet considered the advisability of temporarily lifting the existing restrictions on the import of rice, in view of the current shortages of rice, including Nadu and other rice varieties in the domestic market as well as the damage caused to paddy cultivation due to the recent adverse weather conditions.

Accordingly, it has been decided to grant permission to import rice into the country without obtaining import control permits up until 20 December, 2024, with immediate effect.