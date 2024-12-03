Cabinet nod to establish Clean Sri Lanka Fund, appoint task force

The Cabinet of Ministers has greenlighted the proposal to establish a ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ Fund and appoint a Presidential Task Force for its management.

Speaking at the Cabinet press briefing held today (03), Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said considering the fact that Sri Lanka is currently experiencing significant setbacks not only economically but also politically, socially, spiritually and environmentally, the program called “Clean Sri Lanka” has been planned to be implemented as a national mission to achieve the national aspiration by ensuring the well-being, reconciliation and progress of the people of the country.

This transformative initiative, which is guided by the new government’s vision of “A Prosperous Country, a Beautiful Life” , will be implemented with the aim of achieving social, environmental and ethical awakening, the Minister added.

Accordingly, the proposal submitted by the President to implement this program through the Presidential Secretariat, to establish a Presidential Task Force for this purpose, and to establish a fund called the “Clean Sri Lanka Fund” under the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, which will be governed by a Board of Governors to provide the necessary funds for the implementation of the program, has been approved by the Cabinet.