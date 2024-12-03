Committee report on privileges of MPs and ex-Presidents currently under study - Govt

The Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the report of the committee headed by former Supreme Court Justice K.T. Chitrasiri, which was appointed to review the allowances, perks and privileges provided to Members of Parliament, Ministers and former Presidents, is currently being studied.

The Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa communicated this during the Cabinet press briefing held today (03).

“After the president was elected, a committee was appointed to investigate the privileges of the Ministers which was headed by the former Supreme Court Justice K.T. Chitrasiri .Their report was handed over to the President yesterday. Its recommendations are currently being studied,” he added.

The Cabinet Spokesman further stated that the committee has presented recommendations to assess and review the limitation of claims, allowances and privileges granted to Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers, and former Presidents.

The committee is comprised of the following members:

• Mr. K.T. Chithrasiri (Chairman) - Retired Supreme Court Judge

• Mr. D. Dissanayaka - Retired Secretary to Ministry

• Mrs. Jayantha C.T. Bulumulla – Retired District Secretary