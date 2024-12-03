MP Archchuna Ramanathan alleges assault in Parliament

Jaffna District Independent Member of Parliament Dr. Archchuna Ramanathan has alleged that he was assaulted today (03) within the premises of the Opposition Leader’s Office in the Parliament Complex.

Addressing the House during the parliamentary session today (03), he claimed the attacker was an individual named ‘Sujith’.

In his statement to Parliament, Dr. Archuna stated that: “I went to the opposition leader’s office at around 2:30 p.m. I inquired about the time allocation (to speak). Nothing was communicated to me today. I went to ask if I have time tomorrow or not. There were officials there. They took me to another room. They said they can allocate the time for around 4.00 p.m. tomorrow”

Jaffna District MP further explained that when he inquired from them as to how they are allowed to make such decisions, he was told to speak to a person named ‘Sujith’ and another individual, as they the ones responsible for making such decisions.

“Then I said that they cannot take decisions by themselves. As a party leader, I need an answer to that. It was then that this person called ‘Sujith’ assaulted me. I don’t want to hit him back. He is around my father’s age. That’s why I didn’t hit him,” he added.