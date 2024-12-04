South Asia Agri Forum 2025 to be held in Sri Lanka

Bharat Subcontinental Agri Foundation (BSAF) is scheduled to organise South Asia Agri Forum – an event discussing the evolving scenario of pulses, grains, dry fruits, and spices in South Asia – from 15-16 January 2025 in Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The event would be attended by industry stakeholders, experts and public & private enterprises such as National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), Wheat Products Promotion Society (WPPS), All India Roller Floor Millers Association, and Uttar Pradesh Floor Millers Association.

South Asia’s agricultural sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising domestic demand and increasing export potential. Engaging in this forum allows exporters to gain insights into market trends, regulatory updates, and technological advancements. Moreover, direct interactions with industry leaders, policymakers, and potential business partners can facilitate strategic partnerships and market entry strategies.

The Forum’s comprehensive agenda – featuring expert panels, trade exhibitions, and B2B meetings – is designed to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the agri-commodity trade. Exporters can leverage these sessions to enhance their understanding of the region’s trade dynamics and to identify lucrative opportunities for their products.

“Participating in the South Asia Agri Forum not only broadens your market reach but also positions your business at the forefront of the region’s agri-commodity trade. The industry participants can connect with key stakeholders and drive their export growth in one of the most promising markets globally,” said Vivek Agarwal, Managing Director, BSAF.

The South Asia Agri Forum 2024 was held in Bangkok, Thailand, while the 2023 Forum was organised in Kathmandu, Nepal. The Thailand Summit was attended by over 1,000 delegates from nearly 50 nations.

Source: The Economic Times

--Agencies