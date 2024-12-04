Fair weather prevails across most areas; morning mist expected

December 4, 2024   08:21 am

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces today (04). 

Showers  or  thundershowers  may  occur  at  a few  places  in  Central, North-western,  North-central and Uva provinces during the evening or night, it added.

Meanwhile, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, while misty conditions can be expected in most places of the island during the morning, according to the department.

The sea areas around the island will be slight, the Met. Department added.

