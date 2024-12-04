MP Sujith Sanjay Perera refutes assault allegations by MP Archchuna Ramanathan

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) parliamentarian Sujith Sanjaya Perera has denied allegations of assault leveled against him by Jaffna District Independent MP Dr. Archchuna Ramanathan.

The claims arose during the parliamentary session yesterday (03), where Dr. Archchuna alleged he was assaulted at the Opposition Leader’s Office in the Parliament Complex by MP Sujith Sanjaya Perera.

In response, MP Perera clarified his stance today, stating: “There is no problem. The new MP Archchuna has made a statement that I attacked him. I never attacked him. However, an incident did occur at the office of the Leader of the Opposition. He came to the office and had an argument with the secretary of the leader of the opposition. At that time, MP Alawathuwala and I sat nearby. I asked him to talk to the party leaders or the Speaker to resolve it. He said, ‘I did not come to talk to you,’ whereas I responded, mentioning I told you what we know.”

Perera explained that he had advised Dr. Archchuna to engage with party leaders or the Speaker to resolve his concerns, which the latter dismissed. He further added: “Criticizing the opposition leader and staff in such a manner was inappropriate.”

The incident follows another controversy involving MP Archchuna Ramanathan, who mistakenly occupied the Leader of the Opposition’s seat during the inaugural session of the Tenth Parliament. This misstep prompted significant attention, but the MP later apologized during an awareness workshop for new parliamentarians held on November 25.