Legislation to recover stolen assets, deter money laundering & drug trafficking

Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara stated that the Proceeds of Crime Bill, Rescue, Rehabilitation and Insolvency Bill and the amendments to the Audit Bill will be presented to the Parliament at the beginning of the next quarter.

He communicated this during today’s (04) Parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, the Justice Minister also mentioned that these legislations are aimed at recovering stolen assets, effectively deterring money laundering and drug trafficking.

Furthermore, he added that the amendments to the Audit Act will improve creditor confidence and protect debtors’ rights.