Plot to create division between North and South: Public Security Minister on LTTE Mahaviru celebration claims

December 4, 2024   11:59 am

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala has alleges that photographs from the past  LTTE ‘Mahaviru’ celebrations that were held in other countries had been circulated on social media, to create the impression that similar events were taking place in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka under the current administration.  

Making a special statement in the Parliament today (04), the minister warned that such actions are part of a larger campaign aiming to create division and conflict between the North and South of the country, highlighting the manipulative intent behind the false narratives.

The Minister accused a specific political party of orchestrating the campaign, confirming that investigations had identified their involvement. He revealed that several arrests have already been made in connection with the dissemination of false claims.   

Furthermore, the Public Security Minister mentioned that on November 29, a suspect from Baddegama was arrested for participating in this activity and has been remanded until December 17. 

Additionally, an individual from Maradana was apprehended for misleading the public by sharing foreign photographs and claiming they were from Jaffna. He was subsequently released on bail, while another suspect from Boralesgamuwa, also linked to the campaign, remains in custody until today, the minister pointed out.

“In particular, there are two people who have been arrested as activists, and there is information about their connections,” Minister Wijepala added.

