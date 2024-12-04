Ministry of Defense limits civilian firearm issuance to one per individual

The Ministry of Defense has announced a new policy limiting the issuance of firearms for self-defence to only one per individual.

This decision follows a comprehensive survey conducted to assess the distribution and usage of firearms among civilians, the Defence Ministry said.

The Ministry clarified that exceptions to the one-firearm rule will be considered only after a thorough security analysis. However, the final decision in such cases will rest with the Ministry of Defense, according to the ministry.

Current surveys on firearms issued to firearms are ongoing at the Defence Ministry premises. Preliminary findings have revealed that over 1,500 firearms have been issued to civilians, with some individuals possessing more than one weapon.

On October 04, the Ministry of Defence had announced that all firearms and ammunition provided to civilians for self-defence will be acquired by the government and that they must be handed over to the relevant authorities before 07 November.

The Defence Ministry stated that they will be returned pending a review and consideration of the need to possess such firearms.