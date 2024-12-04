Ministry of Defense limits civilian firearm issuance to one per individual

Ministry of Defense limits civilian firearm issuance to one per individual

December 4, 2024   12:21 pm

The Ministry of Defense has announced a new policy limiting the issuance of firearms for self-defence to only one per individual. 

This decision follows a comprehensive survey conducted to assess the distribution and usage of firearms among civilians, the Defence Ministry said.

The Ministry clarified that exceptions to the one-firearm rule will be considered only after a thorough security analysis. However, the final decision in such cases will rest with the Ministry of Defense, according to the ministry.

Current surveys on firearms issued to firearms are ongoing at the Defence Ministry premises. Preliminary findings have revealed that over 1,500 firearms have been issued to civilians, with some individuals possessing more than one weapon.  

On October 04, the Ministry of Defence had announced that all firearms and ammunition provided to civilians for self-defence will be acquired by the government and that they must be handed over to the relevant authorities before 07 November.

The Defence Ministry stated that they will be returned pending a review and consideration of the need to possess such firearms.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

School development officers demand permanent positions in teaching service (English)

School development officers demand permanent positions in teaching service (English)

Cabinet Spokesman claims some are attempting to incite racial conflicts in the country (English)

Cabinet Spokesman claims some are attempting to incite racial conflicts in the country (English)

Govt. to award procurement of over 300 medicine types to local manufacturers (English)

Govt. to award procurement of over 300 medicine types to local manufacturers (English)

Cabinet of Ministers grants approval to allow rice imports without permits (English)

Cabinet of Ministers grants approval to allow rice imports without permits (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)