Stock of mobile phone accessories discovered at Boossa Prison Hospital

A cache of mobile phone and electronic accessories has been discovered at the Boossa High-Security Prison during a search operation conducted by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The discovery was made within the prison hospital and adjacent premises based on information received by STF officers stationed at the prison.

The operation yielded five mobile phone chargers and eight data cables, the police said.

The seized items have been handed over to the prison administration, which has initiated further investigations to determine how the items were smuggled into the high-security facility.

The Boossa High-Security Prison is known for housing high-profile inmates, and authorities have repeatedly emphasized the need to prevent the entry of unauthorized items that could compromise security.