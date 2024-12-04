Hirunika acquitted from contempt of court charges

Hirunika acquitted from contempt of court charges

December 4, 2024   04:04 pm

After concluding the hearing of the petition filed against former Member of Parliament Hirunika Premachandra accusing her of contempt of court, the Appeals Court today ordered to acquit her of those charges.

This order was issued today (04) after Hirunika Premachandra, through her lawyer, made an undertaking to the court that she will withdraw the statement that she had made at a press conference regarding an order issued by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court and that she would refrain from making similar statements in the future.

The petition was called before the Appellate Court bench consisting of Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice Shashi Mahendran.

