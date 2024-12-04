Excise officers raid popular casino in Kollupitiya

December 4, 2024   04:13 pm

The officials of the Excise Department have conducted a raid at a well-known casino located in the Kollupitiya area, for allegedly illegally maintaining liquor counters.

The raid was carried out based on a tip-off received by the Commissioner General of Excise.

During the operation, around 100 bottles of illegally imported foreign liquor, valued at over Rs. 2.5 million, were also discovered.

The casino was found to be operating multiple liquor counters across its five floors, issuing free alcohol to its members.

The Excise Department says that the casino’s liquor license permits only a single counter, and the additional operations are causing significant tax losses to the country.

The raid was carried out under the direction of the Commissioner General of Excise, with support from both the head office and the Excise Department’s Colombo City Office.

