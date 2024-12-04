Suspect arrested over Ahangama double murder

Suspect arrested over Ahangama double murder

December 4, 2024   04:22 pm

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly couple inside their home at Welhengoda in the Ahangama police division.

The incident had occurred on October 4, police said. The elderly couple was found dead in their house with their throats slit. 

After the investigations were conducted accordingly, the concerned suspect was arrested by the Ahangama Police last afternoon (03) in the Galle Fort area.

The arrested suspect is a 41-year-old resident of the Unawatuna area.

Ahangama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

