Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 75 mln seized in Guru Nagar

Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 75 mln seized in Guru Nagar

December 4, 2024   05:31 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized around 188 kilograms and 350 grams of Kerala cannabis from a dinghy, during a special search operation conducted in the sea area off Guru Nagar, Jaffna in the wee hours of today (04).

The operation, conducted by SLNS Welusumana of the Northern Naval Command, took place in the sea area off Guru Nagar. 

During the operation, naval personnel spotted a suspicious dinghy in the sea area. 

Upon inspection of the dinghy, they have recovered seven (07) travelling bags, containing Kerala cannabis weighing approximately 188 kilograms and 350 grams, the navy said.

Consequently, the stock of Kerala cannabis and the dinghy were taken into naval custody.

The gross street value of Kerala cannabis held in this operation is believed to be over Rs. 75 million.

The haul of Kerala cannabis together with the dingy was handed over to the Jaffna Police for onward investigation and legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

School development officers demand permanent positions in teaching service (English)

School development officers demand permanent positions in teaching service (English)

Cabinet Spokesman claims some are attempting to incite racial conflicts in the country (English)

Cabinet Spokesman claims some are attempting to incite racial conflicts in the country (English)

Govt. to award procurement of over 300 medicine types to local manufacturers (English)

Govt. to award procurement of over 300 medicine types to local manufacturers (English)

Cabinet of Ministers grants approval to allow rice imports without permits (English)

Cabinet of Ministers grants approval to allow rice imports without permits (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Suspect arrested for disturbing public peace by promoting LTTE 'Mahaviru' celebrations granted bail (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)

Tense situation near Education Ministr (English)