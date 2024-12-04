Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 75 mln seized in Guru Nagar

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized around 188 kilograms and 350 grams of Kerala cannabis from a dinghy, during a special search operation conducted in the sea area off Guru Nagar, Jaffna in the wee hours of today (04).

The operation, conducted by SLNS Welusumana of the Northern Naval Command, took place in the sea area off Guru Nagar.

During the operation, naval personnel spotted a suspicious dinghy in the sea area.

Upon inspection of the dinghy, they have recovered seven (07) travelling bags, containing Kerala cannabis weighing approximately 188 kilograms and 350 grams, the navy said.

Consequently, the stock of Kerala cannabis and the dinghy were taken into naval custody.

The gross street value of Kerala cannabis held in this operation is believed to be over Rs. 75 million.

The haul of Kerala cannabis together with the dingy was handed over to the Jaffna Police for onward investigation and legal action.