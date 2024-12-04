W.M. Mendis liquor manufacturing license to be suspended

The liquor manufacturing license issued to W.M. Mendis & Co. Limited will be suspended from tomorrow (December 5) due to their failure to pay Rs. 5.7 billion in excise taxes and surcharges, the Excise department said.

Accordingly, as per the provisions Excise Ordinance Act, the Commissioner General of Excise has ordered to suspend the liquor manufacturing license issued to W.M. Mendis & Co. Limited effective from tomorrow.

The department further stated that measures have been taken to suspend the liquor manufacturing process from tomorrow (December 5) and to not renew the other licenses issued to the company from December 31 onwards if the company continues non-payment of tax arrears and surcharges.