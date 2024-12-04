President Dissanayake engages in discussion with ITAK MPs

President Dissanayake engages in discussion with ITAK MPs

December 4, 2024   08:34 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has met with Parliamentarians from the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (04).

During the discussion, the ITAK MPs brought to the President’s attention the longstanding challenges faced by the people in the Northern and Eastern regions, the the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Parliamentarians Sivagnanam Shritharan, Pathmanathan Sathiyalingam, Shanmugam Kugathasan, Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, Gnanamuthu Srineshan, Kaveenthiran Kodeeswaran, Elayathamby Srinath, and Thurairasa Raviharan also attended the meeting.

 

--PMD

