244 Mahaviru celebrations in North, LTTE symbols displayed at 10

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, informed the Parliament today (04) that out of 244 ‘Mahaviru’ (Maaveerar Naal) commemoration events held in the Northern Province, LTTE-related symbols were displayed at 10 of them.

Accordingly, he further stated that, “The police had reported that 244 commemoration events were held in North during ‘Mahaviru’ Week from November 21 to 27.”

“Only 10 of them had some LTTE symbols displayed. The police have taken legal action in response to these incidents,” he said.