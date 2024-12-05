Vote on Account to be presented in Parliament today

December 5, 2024   08:35 am

The Vote on Account for the first 04 months of the year 2025, including government recurrent and capital expenditure, public debt servicing and debt restructuring expenses is scheduled to be presented to Parliament today (05).

Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya will present the Vote on Account to the Parliament, with a related debate scheduled for today and tomorrow (06).

Accordingly, an Interim Vote on Account will be presented to Parliament for the allocation of funds required to maintain ongoing projects and public services for the first 04 months of the year 2025.

On November 25, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake regarding the preparation of the Vote on Account.

Additionally, Speaker of the House Minister Bimal Rathnayake stated that the revised terms of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be included in the upcoming budget.

Meanwhile, the adjournment debate regarding the disaster situation caused by the recent adverse weather conditions was held yesterday (04).

The debate followed a proposal by Member of Parliament Rishad Bathiudeen.

Furthermore, Deputy Minister Namal Karunaratne noted that a proper program will be introduced to enhance relief efforts for those affected by adverse weather conditions.

