23-year-old woman clubbed to death in Ketawala

A young woman has been clubbed to death by a person in the Ketawala area of Siripagama police division.

The incident had occurred last morning (04) and the girl who was injured in the attack was admitted to the Gilimale Hospital.

She was later pronounced dead after being transferred to Ratnapura Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The deceased was a 23-year-old resident of Ratnapura area.

The investigation has revealed that the victim was involved in a romantic relationship with the suspect who carried out the attack and she was clubbed to death following a dispute between them.

The body is currently kept in the Ratnapura Hospital morgue for the post mortem while it is reported that the suspect has fled the area after the incident.

Siripagama Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspect.