23-year-old woman clubbed to death in Ketawala

23-year-old woman clubbed to death in Ketawala

December 5, 2024   09:03 am

A young woman has been clubbed to death by a person in the Ketawala area of Siripagama police division.

The incident had occurred last morning (04) and the girl who was injured in the attack was admitted to the Gilimale Hospital.

She was later pronounced dead after being transferred to Ratnapura Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The deceased was a 23-year-old resident of Ratnapura area.

The investigation has revealed that the victim was involved in a romantic relationship with the suspect who carried out the attack and she was clubbed to death following a dispute between them.

The body is currently kept in the Ratnapura Hospital morgue for the post mortem while it is reported that the suspect has fled the area after the incident. 

Siripagama Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspect.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka invites UAE to be strong development partner  Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

Sri Lanka invites UAE to be strong development partner  Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

Sri Lanka invites UAE to be strong development partner  Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

244 'Mahaviru' commemoration events held in North, LTTE symbols displayed at 10 - Minister (English)

244 'Mahaviru' commemoration events held in North, LTTE symbols displayed at 10 - Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's apparel and textile exports surge by 21.77% in October 2024 (English)

Sri Lanka's apparel and textile exports surge by 21.77% in October 2024 (English)

Social activist Kelum Jayasumana granted bail following arrest over 'Mahaviru' commemoration posts (English)

Social activist Kelum Jayasumana granted bail following arrest over 'Mahaviru' commemoration posts (English)

Social activist Kelum Jayasumana granted bail following arrest over 'Mahaviru' commemoration posts

Social activist Kelum Jayasumana granted bail following arrest over 'Mahaviru' commemoration posts

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

School development officers demand permanent positions in teaching service (English)

School development officers demand permanent positions in teaching service (English)