Petition against National Olympic Committees Secretary General deferred

December 5, 2024   11:48 am

The Colombo District Court today (05) ordered that the petition seeking an injunction to suspend the activities of the Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka, Maxwell De Silva, be recalled on December 18.

The petition was filed by the former Secretary of the Cycling Federation of Sri Lanka, Nalin Adhikariarchchige,  and the President of the Handball Federation of Sri Lanka (HFSL), Upali Rajapaksa.

When the case was taken up today, legal representatives for some of the respondents requested additional time to submit objections.

Granting their request, the court ordered the case to be taken up again on December 18 and instructed all parties to file their objections and related written submissions prior to the next hearing date.

The petitioners allege that the Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee, Maxwell De Silva, has been implicated in corruption, rendering him unfit to hold his position. Consequently, the petitioners have sought an injunction to suspend his activities and affairs.

