The government has presented an interim Vote on Account for the initial four months of 2025, allocating close to Rs. 1,402 billion for maintaining state affairs and continuing ongoing projects.

The Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation has received the highest allocation, amounting to Rs. 220.06 billion.

Other significant allocations include:

Rs. 186.02 billion for the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.

Rs. 170.47 billion for the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government.

Rs. 161.99 billion for the Ministry of Health and Mass Media.

Rs. 142.95 billion for the Ministry of Defense.

Rs. 92 billion for the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education.

Rs. 67.36 billion for the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, and Irrigation.

Govt. allocates nearly Rs. 1,402 billion through Vote on Account by Adaderana Online on Scribd