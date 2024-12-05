10 students stranded in Hanthana mountain range rescued

The Sri Lanka Army says that a group of 10 students from a leading school in Colombo, who were stranded while trekking in the Hanthana mountain range, have been rescued by army troops.

The students, aged between 16 and 17, had been trekking in the Hanthana mountain range and had later ventured into an unsafe area.

Sri Lanka Army stated that due to one student suffering a sprained leg and the heavy fog, the group became stranded and were unable to find their way back.

After being notified, a joint rescue operation was launched by the 111 Brigade headquarters and the troops of the 2nd Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment (SLSR) to rescue the group safely.

The rescue mission had commenced at around 8.00 p.m. and the troops had escorted the students to safety by dawn.