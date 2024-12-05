SLPPs Administrative Secretary Renuka Perera granted bail

SLPPs Administrative Secretary Renuka Perera granted bail

December 5, 2024   03:40 pm

The Administrative Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Renuka Perera has been released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court. 

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for allegedly posting false information on social media regarding ‘Mahaviru’ (Maaveerar Naal) commemorations in the North.

A team of CID officers had visited Renuka Perera’s residence this morning (05) and took him into custody after recording a statement regarding the matter. He was subsequently produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court. 

