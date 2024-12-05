55 vulnerable Sri Lankans evacuated from Lebanon

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon in association with the International Organization of Migration (IOM) has arranged to evacuate a total number of 55 vulnerable Sri Lankan workers from Lebanon on group basis.

Accordingly, the latest group of 26 arrived in Colombo on 04 December in the evening, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beirut said.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon further said it admires the IOM in Lebanon for its support to evacuate the vulnerable Sri Lankans, and hopes to work together to continue to facilitate the most needy Sri Lankans despite the tense situation in Lebanon.