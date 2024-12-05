55 vulnerable Sri Lankans evacuated from Lebanon

55 vulnerable Sri Lankans evacuated from Lebanon

December 5, 2024   03:58 pm

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon in association with the International Organization of Migration (IOM) has arranged to evacuate a total number of 55 vulnerable Sri Lankan workers from Lebanon on group basis.

Accordingly, the latest group of 26 arrived in Colombo on 04 December in the evening, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beirut said. 

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon further said it admires the IOM in Lebanon for its support  to evacuate the vulnerable Sri Lankans, and hopes to work together to continue to facilitate the most needy Sri Lankans despite the tense situation in Lebanon.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka invites UAE to be strong development partner  Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

Sri Lanka invites UAE to be strong development partner  Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

244 'Mahaviru' commemoration events held in North, LTTE symbols displayed at 10 - Minister (English)

244 'Mahaviru' commemoration events held in North, LTTE symbols displayed at 10 - Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's apparel and textile exports surge by 21.77% in October 2024 (English)

Sri Lanka's apparel and textile exports surge by 21.77% in October 2024 (English)

Social activist Kelum Jayasumana granted bail following arrest over 'Mahaviru' commemoration posts (English)

Social activist Kelum Jayasumana granted bail following arrest over 'Mahaviru' commemoration posts (English)

Social activist Kelum Jayasumana granted bail following arrest over 'Mahaviru' commemoration posts

Social activist Kelum Jayasumana granted bail following arrest over 'Mahaviru' commemoration posts

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm